Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game

Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Muskingum County election results

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–In the race for Muskingum County Commissioner, Republican Melissa Bell has defeated Democrat John Furek. The Mental Health and Recovery 1 mill for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 17,470 for the levy to 9,191 against the levy. The Muskingum County Health Department renewal levy easily...
