Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Fast start helps Ohio State take care of Charleston Southern in 82-56 win
Ohio State used a fast start to put away visiting Charleston Southern on Thursday night. The Buckeyes led 30-7 after the first 12 minutes, 46-22 at the half and rolled to an 85-53 win over the Buccaneers in a nonconference game before 8,409 at Value City Arena. Center Zed Key...
Many Tickets At Or Below Face Value For Ohio State’s Game Against Indiana
This marks your last chance to watch the Buckeyes at home this season at an affordable price.
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
Ryan Day Admits His 1 Regret From Saturday's Tough Game
Ohio State struggled mightily in Saturday's game against Northwestern before eventually pulling away against the lesser Wildcats. At Tuesday's press conference, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day spoke on a regret he had in that game, saying via Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope:. “If we play in a game like that again, we...
Police: 2 people injured, 1 critically, in shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS — Two people were hurt, one critically, in a reported shooting in Columbus Wednesday night, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>Coroner ID’s man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dayton. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1100...
Woman, 79, missing from south Columbus found in West Virginia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 79-year-old woman who had been missing from the south side of Columbus since Friday afternoon was found Saturday, according to Columbus police. Christine Thomas, 79, had last been seen at around noon on Friday driving a grey Lincoln MKS. In a Saturday morning release, CPD confirmed Thomas was found in […]
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Muskingum County election results
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–In the race for Muskingum County Commissioner, Republican Melissa Bell has defeated Democrat John Furek. The Mental Health and Recovery 1 mill for 10 years levy passed by a vote of 17,470 for the levy to 9,191 against the levy. The Muskingum County Health Department renewal levy easily...
After 43 years, local pizzeria preparing to reopen in brand-new location, complete with ice cream shop
After operating at 619 Main St. in Groveport since 1979, Littly Italy Pizza is ready for an upgrade. Soon, the long-standing pizzeria will move several blocks west to its new home in the Wert’s Grove Building, which is located at 490 Main St. According to Operations Manager Avery Ward,...
