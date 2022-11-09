Read full article on original website
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
NASDAQ
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
kitco.com
Kinross posts net earnings of $66M in Q3 as gold production from continuing operations up 61%
Kinross said that the year-over-year increase in gold production was primarily attributable to higher production at Tasiast due...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
kitco.com
Lundin Gold reports net income of $62.7M in Q3, touts 'another fantastic quarter' for the company
Lundin Gold said that income from mining operations was $83.9 million, adding that the company generated cash flow...
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Yahoo!
FTSE 100: National Grid profits surge 50% leading it to lift earnings guidance
National Grid (NG.L) saw its operating profit jump 50% to £2.1bn in the six months to September, thanks to higher revenues from its new distribution network assets in the UK. Here are some of the important figures announced today:. Earnings per share: Rose to 32.4p in the first half.
NASDAQ
Livent Corporation (LTHM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Livent (LTHM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this supplier of performance lithium compounds have returned +12.9% over the past month versus...
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
msn.com
Marqeta stock gains after earnings as revenue forecast exceeds expectations
Shares of Marqeta Inc. rose about 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company, which makes card-issuing technology, topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter and issued an upbeat forecast. The company reported a net loss of $53.2 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a loss of $45.7...
ValueWalk
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
NASDAQ
Bain Capital Credit Takes Large Activist Position in RDW / Redwire
Fintel reports that Bain Capital Credit Member has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,393,442 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW). This represents 20.4% of the company. In their 13D filing, Bain Capital states the following regarding the transaction:. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement,...
AOL Corp
Rivian misses revenue estimate, but shares bounce on outlook
(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, but shares rose after hours as the electric-vehicle maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and a higher number of preorders, and reaffirmed its full-year production outlook. The company, which went public a year ago, also said its smaller R2 vehicle...
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Beats Earnings Estimates
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 5.69% (As on November 10, 11:05:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million. The company’s results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation. Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
