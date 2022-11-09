The Yankees continued to defend and show faith in Josh Donaldson on Tuesday, as Brian Cashman offered the third baseman a vote of confidence. Cashman, speaking at the general managers meetings, praised Donaldson’s glove and pushed back against the idea that the 36-year-old is past his prime offensively. While Donaldson shined in the field during his first season in pinstripes, he regressed in multiple offensive categories and became a target for jeers throughout New York’s postseason.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO