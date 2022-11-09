ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State’s Battered Offensive Line Key To Late-Season Push

Coming into Saturday’s 45-14 victory against Indiana, Penn State football’s offensive line was riddled with uncertainty. Left guard Landon Tengwall was battling the injury he suffered in warmups before Michigan. Right tackle Caedan Wallace warmed up before Ohio State but didn’t appear during the game. Left tackle Olu Fashanu left the game limping. Right guard Sal Wormley wasn’t seen during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media.
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2

No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey (10-1-0, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Minnesota (7-4, 3-2 Big Ten) 4-2 in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took down the No. 1 team for the second week in a row thanks to a strong defensive performance and consistently capitalizing on Minnesota’s mistakes. The Gophers nearly took the game to overtime, but Penn State came through to secure the victory.
Penn State Hoops Overpowers Loyola Maryland 90-65

Penn State men’s basketball (2-0) easily handled Loyola Maryland (0-2) 90-65 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions reached double figures tonight, with Camren Wynter leading the way with 18 points and four boards. Myles Dread and Kebba Njie followed suit with a dozen points apiece, followed by Seth Lundy with 10. Penn State also continued its impressive three-point shooting after an efficient 16-for-30 night from beyond the arc.
Penn State Athletics Announces Parking Updates For Maryland Game

Penn State Athletics announced a few parking updates ahead of Saturday’s game due to heavy rain expected Friday. As grass lots will remain open for tailgating for Saturday’s home game, Overnight RV lots will be closed from noon on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. This can be subject to change as Penn State will monitor the conditions. The Overnight RV lot will still open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.
Penn State Wrestling Focused On Improvement Ahead Of Upcoming Campaign

Earlier this year, Penn State took home the 2021-22 NCAA Wrestling National Championship in dominant fashion, defeating conference rival Michigan by 36.5 points. Now, coming into the 2022-23 season, the Nittany Lions have four returning national champions in Max Dean, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, and Aaron Brooks all hoping to defend their titles. They also return five other nationally-ranked wrestlers.
Lady Lions Narrowly Defeat Norfolk State 67-61 In Season Opener

Penn State women’s basketball (1-0) took down Norfolk State (1-1) on Wednesday night, by a margin of 67-61. Despite a late push from the Spartans, the Lady Lions avoided a collapse at home to secure the first win of the season. Makenna Marisa was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions, with over 20 points on the night.
Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters

You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley

Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
Man Hospitalized After Assault In Downtown State College

State College police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men who they believe were involved in an assault that left a man hospitalized. Police say that at approximately 1:17 a.m. on November 6 by the 400 block of East Calder Way, a group of four men engaged a 22-year-old male in a verbal confrontation that then turned physical. The victim was reportedly punched, knocked to the ground, and kicked, according to police.
