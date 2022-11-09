Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State’s Battered Offensive Line Key To Late-Season Push
Coming into Saturday’s 45-14 victory against Indiana, Penn State football’s offensive line was riddled with uncertainty. Left guard Landon Tengwall was battling the injury he suffered in warmups before Michigan. Right tackle Caedan Wallace warmed up before Ohio State but didn’t appear during the game. Left tackle Olu Fashanu left the game limping. Right guard Sal Wormley wasn’t seen during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Maintains Recruiting Strength With Second Consecutive Top-30 Class
Three high school hoops stars signed their National Letters of Intent to join the Penn State men’s basketball program on Wednesday, solidifying head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second consecutive top-30 recruiting class. The three signees, Braeden Shrewsberry, Logan Imes, and Carey Booth, round out the nation’s No. 24-ranked recruiting...
Onward State
No. 8 Penn State Men’s Hockey Upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2
No. 8 Penn State men’s hockey (10-1-0, 4-1 Big Ten) defeated No. 1 Minnesota (7-4, 3-2 Big Ten) 4-2 in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Thursday night. The Nittany Lions took down the No. 1 team for the second week in a row thanks to a strong defensive performance and consistently capitalizing on Minnesota’s mistakes. The Gophers nearly took the game to overtime, but Penn State came through to secure the victory.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overpowers Loyola Maryland 90-65
Penn State men’s basketball (2-0) easily handled Loyola Maryland (0-2) 90-65 Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Four Nittany Lions reached double figures tonight, with Camren Wynter leading the way with 18 points and four boards. Myles Dread and Kebba Njie followed suit with a dozen points apiece, followed by Seth Lundy with 10. Penn State also continued its impressive three-point shooting after an efficient 16-for-30 night from beyond the arc.
Onward State
Penn State Athletics Announces Parking Updates For Maryland Game
Penn State Athletics announced a few parking updates ahead of Saturday’s game due to heavy rain expected Friday. As grass lots will remain open for tailgating for Saturday’s home game, Overnight RV lots will be closed from noon on Friday until 8 a.m. on Saturday. This can be subject to change as Penn State will monitor the conditions. The Overnight RV lot will still open at 6 p.m. as scheduled.
Onward State
Penn State’s Secondary Shows Maturity In Bounce-Back Win Over Indiana
Getting a win coming off of a loss is important. Dominating off a loss is impressive. Following a crushing 44-31 loss to Ohio State last week, the Nittany Lions went to Indiana trying to avoid consecutive losses for the fifth time in the previous five seasons. Despite giving up 354...
Onward State
‘We Feel Good’: Penn State Men’s Hockey Confident Ahead Of Series With No. 1 Minnesota
If you thought last week was the only time Penn State men’s hockey would face the No. 1 team in the nation, think again. The No. 8-ranked Nittany Lions are readying for a showdown against No. 1 Minnesota, this time in the belly of the beast in Minneapolis at 3M Arena at Mariucci on November 10 and 11.
Onward State
Penn State Wrestling Focused On Improvement Ahead Of Upcoming Campaign
Earlier this year, Penn State took home the 2021-22 NCAA Wrestling National Championship in dominant fashion, defeating conference rival Michigan by 36.5 points. Now, coming into the 2022-23 season, the Nittany Lions have four returning national champions in Max Dean, Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, and Aaron Brooks all hoping to defend their titles. They also return five other nationally-ranked wrestlers.
Onward State
Penn State Offensive Lineman Hunter Nourzad To Return For 2023 Season
As players start to think about whether or not they are coming back to Penn State next year, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad has announced that he will be using his final year of eligibility to return to Penn State. “I am thankful for all the people in my life who...
Onward State
Andrew Funk Excels In Newfound Second-Option Role During Penn State Hoops’ Season Opener
When Andrew Funk announced his intentions to transfer from Bucknell in favor of Micah Shrewsberry’s rebuilding haul at Penn State, the second-team All-Patriot League threat knew he would eventually have to surrender his reigns as “the guy”. With weapons among the likes of Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy,...
Onward State
Dvon Ellies ‘Elated’ To Honor Father By Carrying American Flag At Military Appreciation Game
For some, Penn State football’s Military Appreciation Game is an afterthought — another game theme that comes and goes every season. But for others, it means more. And for defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, it’s about honoring his father. Ellies’ father, Sean Thomas, served for 24 years in...
Onward State
Lady Lions Narrowly Defeat Norfolk State 67-61 In Season Opener
Penn State women’s basketball (1-0) took down Norfolk State (1-1) on Wednesday night, by a margin of 67-61. Despite a late push from the Spartans, the Lady Lions avoided a collapse at home to secure the first win of the season. Makenna Marisa was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions, with over 20 points on the night.
Onward State
Cael Sanderson Eager For Fresh Faces, Excited For Returners Ahead Of Upcoming Campaign
Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson is confident in this year’s squad as he enters his 14th season at the helm. Coming off of his ninth NCAA Championship win, the four-time NCAA champion and Olympian is excited to get the season started with his team. The Nittany Lions...
Onward State
Thank You: An Open Letter To Generous Penn State Tailgaters
You wake up on a football Saturday. You grab your phone to check the latest Onward State articles. But once you turn it on, you realize you have four messages from four different people — each of them with a pin-dropped tailgate location. It’s going to be a good day.
Onward State
REBELZ Food Truck Brings Late-Night Eats And Hospitality To Happy Valley
Based out of Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, REBELZ food truck has certainly made its mark in State College throughout the past few months. REBELZ offers a “hodgepodge of American and European comfort cuisines” from classics like sliders and tacos to globally-inspired fusion cuisine, such as pierogies. On top of that, it also curates unique options such as taco hot dogs, buffalo pierogies, also known as “buffalogies,” and much more.
Onward State
Man Hospitalized After Assault In Downtown State College
State College police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three men who they believe were involved in an assault that left a man hospitalized. Police say that at approximately 1:17 a.m. on November 6 by the 400 block of East Calder Way, a group of four men engaged a 22-year-old male in a verbal confrontation that then turned physical. The victim was reportedly punched, knocked to the ground, and kicked, according to police.
Onward State
Sowers Harvest Café To Celebrate Brazilian Culture & Community November 9
Downtown staple Sowers Harvest Café will celebrate the assortment of cultures that make State College unique in its monthly Cultural Night at the café. For November’s Cultural Night, Sowers will highlight Brazil in an interactive event starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. The event will...
