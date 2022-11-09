LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, KU Running Back Devin Neal earned the Doak Walker Running Back of the Week. Neal becomes Kansas’ first Doak Walker Running Back of the Week honoree and shares the week 10 award with Temple’s Edward Saydee. The honor comes after Neal was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after rushing for a career-high 224 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. Neal added 110 yards receiving on six catches, becoming the first Jayhawk in school history with at least 200+ yards rushing and 100+ yards receiving in a single game.

