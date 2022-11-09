Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
KU blows past North Dakota State 82-59
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks took care of North Dakota State thanks to a dominant first half performance on Thursday night. Junior forward Jalen Wilson led all KU players with 21 points and he scored 17 of those in the first half. The Jayhawks shot 56% from the field in the first half while holding the Bison to just 26%.
WIBW
Four Ichabods earn All-MIAA volleyball honors
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball had four Ichabod players earn All-MIAA honors, the association announced on Wednesday. Halle Meister and Jalyn Stevenson were both named first-team while Kealy Kiviniemi earned second-team accolades and Corinna McMullen received an Honorable Mention. Senior middle blocker Meister has turned in a stellar...
WIBW
Sunflower Showdown sells out for fifth season at K-State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The football edition of the Sunflower Showdown has sold out for the fifth-straight season it has been hosted at K-State. Officials from Kansas State University Athletics announced on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, that the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against the University of Kansas has sold out as all available standing-room-only tickets have been purchased.
kshb.com
Kansas State announces sellout for football game against Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are no tickets left for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, the Kansas State athletics department announced Thursday. Kansas State, which hosts rival Kansas for the annual intrastate football clash on Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, said all tickets, including standing-room only tickets, have been sold.
KVOE
Aaron Hammond resigns as Emporia High softball coach
Emporia High will be searching for a new softball coach. Aaron Hammond resigned from his position that was approved by the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education Wednesday night. Hammond has been the Spartans’ coach since the 2021 season. He also was an assistant coach under Troy Chapman both...
thewayneherald.com
Kneifl taking talents to Manhattan, signs with K-State
Brooks’ Kneifl’s dad is a Wildcat. So is his older brother, Jacob. Now he’ll be a Wildcat as well, although of a different color and in a different state. Brooks Kneifl signed a letter of intent Wednesday to take his left-handed pitching talents to Kansas State University, marking the first time a Wayne High baseball player has earned a scholarship from a Div. I school.
WIBW
KU women’s basketball lands 5-star prospect
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big pickup for Kansas women’s basketball Tuesday night. S’mya Nichols, a senior at Shawnee Mission West committed to the Jayhawks on her Twitter account. Head coach Brandon Schneider also took to Twitter to make the announcement. The 6′0 wing is set to join...
Jerome Tang explains why three K-State basketball players will redshirt this season
These three K-State Wildcats basketball players will redshirt in 2022-23.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Three in Early Signing Period
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Three guards – Elmarko Jackson (Marlton, New Jersey), Chris Johnson (Fort Bend, Texas) and Jamari McDowell (Manvel, Texas) – have signed National Letters of Intent to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday. The three will be freshmen at KU for the 2023-24 season.
WIBW
Kansas RB Neal earns another award
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, KU Running Back Devin Neal earned the Doak Walker Running Back of the Week. Neal becomes Kansas’ first Doak Walker Running Back of the Week honoree and shares the week 10 award with Temple’s Edward Saydee. The honor comes after Neal was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after rushing for a career-high 224 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. Neal added 110 yards receiving on six catches, becoming the first Jayhawk in school history with at least 200+ yards rushing and 100+ yards receiving in a single game.
WIBW
Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some cities in Kansas have been found to be among the best in the nation for sports. With the sports industry expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023 and football season in the throes while basketball season starts, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Sports Cities on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
New details revealed in former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer’s death
New details were revealed Tuesday in the death of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
Election Results Kansas City: Derek Schmidt concedes KS Gov race to Laura Kelly
Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.
WIBW
KSU Foundation touts $51.4 million growth in investments, thanks donors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Foundation has touted its growth of $51.4 million in investments during the 2022 fiscal year and has thanked its donors. Kansas State University says the KSU Foundation’s long-term investment pool has increased to more than $912 million as of June 30. It said the growth of $51.4 million was the result of generous donations and a 5.72% return was earned on investments.
WIBW
TPS holds Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools is holding several events to observe Native American Heritage Month. Wednesday night was the district’s annual Indigenous Family Night at Jardine Middle School. Families were provided information from the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and district consultants assisted students enroll for their Certificate...
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
WIBW
Topeka prepares for CoreFirst Ice Rink grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand opening for Evergy Plaza’s first ice rink is just around the corner. CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Evergy Plaza announced Thursday morning that they are thrilled to open the CoreFirst Ice Rink to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Broadway star and Topeka native Jeff Kready will emcee the Grand Opening event and ribbon-cutting.
WIBW
Elmont Opry stages show with old, new favorites
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Elmont Opry has been bringing us great music for 51 years. They have another show coming up Friday Nov. 11 and Saturday Nov. 12. Les Bartlett and Clif Walder visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. Clif event played a little guitar to give viewers a taste of what to expect.
