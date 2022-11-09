ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Cook, Alabama Co-Founder, Dead at 73

By Carly Silva
 2 days ago
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jeff Cook, one of the co-founding members of country rock group Alabama, has died. He was 73.

Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away "peacefully" on Monday, Nov. 7, at his home in Destin, Fla., with his family and close friends by his side, according to a press release.

The award-winning guitarist made up one-third of Alabama, alongside his cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen. After first starting the band 50 years ago, the group would go on to have 43 No. 1 hits, including "Tennessee River" and "I" m in a Hurry (And Don't Know Why)," along with many more.

(L-R) Musicians Teddy Gentry, Jeff Cook and Randy Owen of music group Alabama Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Prior to his death, Cook had been dealing with Parkinson's disease, a degenerative disorder which he was diagnosed with in 2012.

He went public with the diagnosis in 2017, announcing that he would be taking a step back from touring with the group as a result of his health issues.

"This disease robs you of your coordination, your balance, and causes tremors. For me, this has made it extremely frustrating to try and play guitar, fiddle or sing," he told The Tennessean at the time. "I've tried not to burden anyone with the details of my condition because I do not want the music to stop or the party to end, and that won't change no matter what. Let me say, I'm not calling it quits but sometimes our bodies dictate what we have to do, and mine is telling me it's time to take a break and heal."

Following the announcement of his death on Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the band shared a throwback picture of Cook in honor of his legacy, alongside the message, "Jeffrey Alan Cook: 1949-2022."

Cook is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa Cook, beloved puppies Blazer and Blakely, his mother, Betty Cook, his brother, David Cook, Crystal Cook, his father-in-law, Jerrial Williams, his brother-in-law, Randy Williams, and many nieces and nephews. Cook was pre-deceased by his father, James Cook, and his mother-in-law, JoAnn Williams.

