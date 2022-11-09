Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in Tennessee Tiny House Community in her 10×32 Tiny Home with a Sunroom!
Gloria lived in California for over 40 years, but never felt at home — until she packed up everything and moved into a custom-designed tiny house with a separate sunroom on one of the Incredible Properties in Tennessee. She pays just $200/month on rent and has a lovely spot to call her own.
tinyhousetalk.com
Her THOW w/ First Floor Bedroom on Island Property
Remember the Halloween house from last week? Here’s a full tour!. Shelley lives in a gorgeous 36 x 8 ft. tiny house on Whidbey island off the coast of Washington. She purchased land there after her divorce, and her professionally-built tiny home is a temporary housing situation while she gets approval and financing for a larger pre-fab home.
tinyhousetalk.com
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
This is the gorgeous Ramblin’ Rose designed and built by Indigo River Tiny Homes. The 24-foot THOW includes a rustic accent wall, a loft with standing room, and a full bathroom. The kitchen has all the major appliances, including a stove/oven, and there are lots of windows (all with...
This $43 Million Modernist Mansion in the Hamptons ‘Floats’ Above Ground to Protect the Environment
What happens when an architect is faced with site constraints? For Roger Ferris, it appears to serve as inspiration. His latest creation, a newly listed Hamptons home, shows how a modern property can be designed within a fragile ecosystem. Vertical restrictions, flood zone requirements and protected wetlands are just some...
Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million
Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
cottagesgardens.com
Future Splashes Out $16.3M for a Modern Miami Beach Stunner Right on the Water
It looks like ‘Life Is Good’ for Grammy award-winning rapper Future, who just spent $16.3 million on a jaw-dropping Miami Beach modern, according to Forbes. The mansion was built in 2020 and is tucked away on a gated island, making it an ideal retreat from the limelight, but, with 8,897 square feet, it is equally as great for throwing exuberant soirées.
thehavenlist.com
There’s Not a White Wall in Sight in This Elevated Eclectic Home
Like what you see? Take a peek at the talent behind the story… Interior Design: Stefani Stein · Photography: Sam Frost · Stylist: Lisa Rowe · Landscape Design: Wildflora Design Studio. White walls have their place, but not in this home. Stefani Stein was given the...
Before and After: A “Blue Boring Room” Becomes a Sleek and Stylish Hybrid Office and Guest Bedroom
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Comments / 0