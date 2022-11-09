Election results: 'Sanctuary city' ordinance passes by 1,500 votes; Lambert wins easily

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is now Texas’ latest Sanctuary City for the Unborn after voters passed an ordinance that makes abortion illegal locally. The ordinance pass by a vote of 53% to 47% during the general election November 8. In April, Abilene city councilmembers voted to add the proposal, which was drafted by local rights […]
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine Grady […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 400 traffic stops resulting in more than 300 citations have been conducted since Abilene police began increasing enforcement in September. Since the safe driving campaign began, officers have pulled over 385 drivers, issued 309 citations (271 of which were for speeding), and made 3 arrests. This increased enforcement is in […]
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a Coleman County man in a September 2021 incident that Waco police say was initiated by a drug deal. First Assistant District Attorney Sharon Pruitt filed a motion to dismiss the murder charge...
Editor’s note: This woman is no longer considered to be wanted for questioning ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are looking for a woman who may be a witness in a lottery ticket theft investigation. Police circulated pictures of this woman and a man on social media Wednesday, saying, “detectives need to identify and contact […]
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his charge connected to the shooting death of a man in 2009 dismissed after a grand jury declined to indict him, has been no billed by a grand jury again on his charge of evading arrest in April. Jeremy Goines was arrested April 29, after police tried […]
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Burglary of VehicleA business reported an unknown suspect […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of N 7th Street – Theft of PropertyPolice responded to a local […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 40-year-old Daniel Rodriguez was arrested last Friday for threatening employees at a North Abilene phone store with a weapon. He is in the Taylor County Jail on Aggravated Robbery charges. In a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), officers were called out to the phone store in the 3200 […]
One man was transported to Abilene on Friday, Nov. 4 following a single vehicle rollover on Hwy. 183 North near Clear Fork. The white Ford Ranger was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane and left the road. Firefighters from Breckenridge Fire Department used powered equipment to open the vehicle before EMS and law enforcement officers removed the man in order to provide aid.
Comments / 0