Abilene, TX

Election results: 'Sanctuary city' ordinance passes by 1,500 votes; Lambert wins easily

By Staff report
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago

Here are election results Tuesday on proposals before Abilene residents:

The results are 27 of 27 voting centers reporting.

All results are unofficial until canvassed after the election.

Prop. A Construction of Fire Station No. 9 For Against
Early voting and absentee 14,049 5,846
Election Day 5,705 2,506
Total 19,754 8,352
Prop. B 'Sanctuary city for the unborn' For Against
Early voting and absentee 10,605 9,396
Election Day 4,331 3,957
Total 14,936 13,355
Prop. C Charter/gender references For Against
Early voting and absentee 10,454 9,312
Election Day 4,259 3,917
Total 14,713 13,229
Prop. D Charter/council gender references For Against
Early voting and absentee 11,591 8,083
Election Day 4,718 3,450
Total 16,309 11,533
Prop. E Parks and recreation board responsibilities For Against
Early voting and absentee 8,247 10,517
Election Day 3,383 4,413
Total 11,630 14,930
Prop. F Parks and recreation director For Against
Early voting and absentee 13,178 5,601
Election Day 5,563 2,180
Total 18,741 7,781
Prop. G P&Z annual capital recommendations For Against
Early voting and absentee 10,377 8,331
Election Day 4,386 3,322
Total 14,763 11,653
Prop. H Charter/police, fire political activities For Against
Early voting and absentee 14,668 4,317
Election Day 6,214 1,597
Total 20,882 5,914

House District 71

Callahan, Jones, Nolan and Taylor county residents voted for Texas House District 71:

HOUSE DISTRICT 71 : Taylor County Lambert, R (i) Goolsbee, D
Early voting and absentee 20,297 5,809
Election Day 10,263 2,534
Total 30,560 8,343
HOUSE DISTRICT 71 : Callahan County Lambert, R (i) Goolsbee, D
Early voting 2,834 257
Election Day 1,943 194
Total 4,777 451
HOUSE DISTRICT 71 : Jones County Lambert, R (i) Goolsbee, D
Early voting 1,623 271
Election Day 2,730 317
Total 4,353 588
HOUSE DISTRICT 71 : Nolan County Lambert, R (i) Goolsbee, D
Early voting 1,378 324
Election Day 1,740 307
Total 3,118 631

Liquor election

Results of proposal for Tuscola-area residents;

Local Option Liquor Election, JP Precinct 3 For Against
Early voting and absentee 954 304
Election Day 1,034 307
Total 1,988 611

