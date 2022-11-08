Read full article on original website
Fresh off election wins Vance and Husted lay out priorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio’s newly elected senator-elect and the lieutenant governor granted a second term by voters laid out their priorities for their terms to a business-friendly audience at a post-election table-setter event held by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. JD Vance, the Republican who bested Tim...
Vance, DeWine expected at GOP watch party tonight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike DeWine are expected to be at the Republican watch party at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel, where both are hoping for wins in the General Election.
AP: Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley to win re-election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday won a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives angered...
Gov. DeWine changes execution dates for 3 death row inmates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gov. Mike DeWine issued reprieves of execution for three current death row inmates on Thursday, November 10. A media release from the governor's office says that the reprieves are due to "ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans."
Confused about voting? Here's where to find your polling location
(WKEF) - It's finally election day and millions of people from across the nation are heading to their local polls to cast their vote. Ohioans who are confused about where to vote can visit www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location/ to find their local polling location. All voters have to do is visit the link,...
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — While it wasn't the record-setting $1.9 billion jackpot, one lucky Ohio player won $1 million during the most recent Powerball drawing. The drawing was held Tuesday morning after technical issues Monday night. The winning numbers are: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10; Power Play: 2x. The $1 million...
AES Ohio's Gift of Power will help customers struggling with winter heating bills
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The eighth annual Gift of Power initiative was introduced on November 9 by AES Ohio, to support customers who are having trouble paying their winter heating bills. More than 3,000 local families have received financial assistance through the program since 2015, totaling $1.2 million. The company's...
Nicole becomes a hurricane while moving closer, hours away from making landfall
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The storm is now officially Hurricane Nicole. The National Hurricane Center determined that in a special 6 p.m. Wednesday advisory, saying the strengthening happened while the storm was making landfall in Grand Bahama Island. Nicole's maximum sustained winds were at 75 mph, which...
