Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
Falcons vs. Panthers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Thursday Night Football (Cordarrelle Patterson Runs Wild)
Sometimes the worst games can also be the best games. In Week 8, the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons traded blows back and forth in the 4th quarter and into overtime, highlighted by a sensational Hail Mary completion from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore with seconds left to go. Eventually...
Franklin News Post
Falcons vs. Panthers: FrontPageBets breaks down this Thursday night NFL matchup, odds and prediction
When the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers last met, it turned out to be one of the more exciting and competitive NFC South matchups of the season. The Falcons won 37-34 in overtime on Oct. 30 in Atlanta to push them into first in the division, while the Panthers' dismal season continued.
CBS Sports
Stefon Diggs for Justin Jefferson trade among NFL's most win-win deals ever: Here's a look at 9 others
Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time on Sunday when the Bills host the Vikings in a potential statement game for Minnesota. It's been more than two years since Minnesota traded an unhappy Diggs to Buffalo in the 2020 offseason for a package including a 2020 first-round pick. Saying it was a win-win deal for both sides would be an understatement.
Tri-City Herald
Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford
The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings
As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
Vikings vs. Cowboys will not be flexed to Sunday night in Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to be flexed into primetime during week 11 when they host the Dallas Cowboys. The decision needed to be made by Tuesday morning and per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings will not be flexed into primetime. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers get that spot.
Catching up with local NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald Jr.
By Dave Pedersen Contributing Writer Over the years you could find Larry Fitzgerald Sr. traveling from Edina to Arizona to watch his son play as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. The opposite happened Sunday, Oct. 30, when Larry Fitzgerald Jr. showed up in the Vikings press box to visit with his father, who...
thecomeback.com
NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper
Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Buccaneers
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With this game being the NFL’s first game played in Germany, people around the world will be watching. Ahead of this matchup, we will be making out Seahawks Week 10 predictions.
NFL Week 10 ATS picks: Cowboys beat Packers, Titans bounce back
Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season features plenty of exciting matchups that will have a huge impact on the playoff races in both conferences. It's also a huge week for a couple perennial contenders. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5), Green Bay Packers (3-6) and defending Super Bowl champion Los...
Matt’s Take
Bronson Arroyo joins Matt’s Take Bronson Arroyo kindly joined Matt’s Take this week for a Q & A. Brons
Comments / 0