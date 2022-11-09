Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time on Sunday when the Bills host the Vikings in a potential statement game for Minnesota. It's been more than two years since Minnesota traded an unhappy Diggs to Buffalo in the 2020 offseason for a package including a 2020 first-round pick. Saying it was a win-win deal for both sides would be an understatement.

