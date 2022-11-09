ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

CBS Sports

Stefon Diggs for Justin Jefferson trade among NFL's most win-win deals ever: Here's a look at 9 others

Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time on Sunday when the Bills host the Vikings in a potential statement game for Minnesota. It's been more than two years since Minnesota traded an unhappy Diggs to Buffalo in the 2020 offseason for a package including a 2020 first-round pick. Saying it was a win-win deal for both sides would be an understatement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Pop-Quiz, Hotshot: Re-Introducing Rams’ QB John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams provided one of Wednesday's most eyebrow-raising stories when head coach Sean McVay confirmed that quarterback Matthew Stafford had entered concussion protocol. McVay told reporters that Stafford entered the protocol on Tuesday after the team's medical staff did their "clean up after the game" and "determined that...
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings

As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sun Current

Catching up with local NFL standout Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

By Dave Pedersen Contributing Writer Over the years you could find Larry Fitzgerald Sr. traveling from Edina to Arizona to watch his son play as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. The opposite happened Sunday, Oct. 30, when Larry Fitzgerald Jr. showed up in the Vikings press box to visit with his father, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper

Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
ATLANTA, GA

