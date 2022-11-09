ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Ninja

By Noah Holloway
 2 days ago

November 8th – Meet Ninja!

Ninja is an 11 week-old male kitten.

He is a sweet kitten who loves to be held and get his belly rubbed.

Ninja is still growing but he loves to cuddle up with you and just hang out.

He is great with out cats and loves to play with them.

If you’re interested in Ninja, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

