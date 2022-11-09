Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
kezi.com
Oregon Coast Humane Society to host photos with Santa Paws and pet food drive
FLORENCE, Ore. -- Santa Paws is coming to town to help the Oregon Coast Humane Society rustle up donations of money for local shelters and pet food for families. OCHS is inviting community members to bring their pets and family members to take pictures with Santa on November 19. The event is scheduled to happen between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Shipping Solutions at 2006 US-101 in Florence, and OCHS says pictures taken at the event can be emailed or printed after the event. OCHS is suggesting donations of about $15 for pictures taken at the event, and says those donations will support the shelter and community animals in Florence.
eugeneweekly.com
Fill Your Pantry
The summer harvest is in, the cold weather has descended, and it’s time to fill apartments and homes with the thick aroma of fresh soups and stews. Fill Your Pantry, the annual calling to pick up the season’s last vegetables which is put on by the Willamette Farm and Food Coalition, is back with the perfect selections at affordable prices. The coalition’s vision is to secure a sustainable and inclusive food system that makes farms and food businesses ecologically and economically viable so that the lands can support a larger percentage of Lane County’s food needs. “We believe that a strong local food system contributes to the integral health of our entire community,” the coalition’s mission statement reads. The online pre-ordering period has passed, but for the first time in two years, Fill Your Pantry will have in-person shopping on Sunday. The prices are affordable, says Genevieve Schaack, the coalition’s executive director, because the 27 vendors bring their products straight from their farms. “You’ve cut out every single middle man.” Welcome back, Fill Your Pantry.
kezi.com
Clinic offering flu, COVID shot reopening at Valley River Center
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County Public Health has announced that their Community Access Center at the Valley River Center is reopening after a temporary closure. LCPH said the Community Access Center was temporarily closed to make necessary changes. However, public health officials add that the clinic will now be open longer, have an improved waiting area, offer more health-focused resources and services, and will offer adult and pediatric shots for both COVID-19 and the flu. The clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. LCPH recommends visitors bring their insurance card.
eugenecascadescoast.org
7 Cool Things About Springfield, OR
Springfield is a great family destination with a historic downtown, excellent restaurants, shopping centers and lots of parks. We invite you to discover the robust attractions of Springfield. It's a pretty cool place. 1. It's The Simpsons' Springfield — Matt Groening Says So. The creator of The Simpsons, Matt...
kezi.com
Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Roseburg resumes veneer mill operations after devastating fire
WEED, Calif. -- After a devastating fire on Sept. 2 at a mill in Weed Calif., that damaged the mill and caused extensive damage to the nearby communities, Roseburg Forest Products began full operations of its veneer manufacturing plant Wednesday, Nov. 9, including returning 145 team members to full schedules.
kezi.com
Traffic on Ferry Street Bridge to be slowed as crews continue work
EUGENE, Ore. -- Traffic on Ferry Street bridge will be delayed for some time on Wednesday as crews continue efforts to renovate the bridge. Officials with Eugene Public Works say contractors will install temporary striping on the bridge and viaduct between Noon and 4 p.m. on November 9. Lane shifts and slowdowns are expected during this time. Officials say this is part of a construction project that began in summer 2022 that includes deck sealing, crack and spalling repairs, cleaning, painting, and a seismic analysis of the structure.
kezi.com
Springfield voters approve public safety levy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is thanking voters after early vote totals seem to show strong support for a levy to fund the police department’s operations. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of 1:15 p.m. on November 10, 65% of Springfield voters support measure 20-327,...
nbc16.com
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Mango
EUGENE, Ore. -- Mango is a handsome, sweet little fellow looking for a new home!. Mango is a one-year-old crested guinea pig with calico fur and dark eyes. His fur grows in one direction, except for a cute little crest on his head. Greenhill Humane Society says that Mango can be nervous at first, but once he warms up he’s very friendly and loves to run around and explore when he’s not getting pets.
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene...
Lebanon-Express
Staying safe on the roads in the mid-Willamette Valley this season
With areas in the mid-Willamette Valley getting the first snowfall of the season Sunday, Nov. 6 — in between downpours of rain — it’s a good time to remind drivers how to stay safe when hitting slick roads this fall and winter. Local police and fire agencies...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
kcfmradio.com
Man Arrested on Explosive Charge; OCHS Receives Dogs; Election Results Timeline
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, bringing the spotlight to the country’s deadliest form of cancer. There will be an estimated 130-thousand lung cancer deaths in 2022, including more than 84-hundred in Oregon, according to the American Cancer Society. Michael Skokan is a pulmonary critical-care physician at The Oregon Clinic. He says many of these deaths are preventable and the first action people can take is to stop smoking. Skokan says the disease historically has presented some challenges to doctors.
kptv.com
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
kezi.com
Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Top Things To Do In Florence, Oregon
(This article has affiliate links to products which we may make commission from at no extra cost to you.) A charming small town on the Central Oregon Coast, there are plenty of things to do in Florence and around. Here are our recommendations on top things to do in Florence, where to stay, how to get around the city and where to eat.
kezi.com
Lane County Commissioners vote to proceed with design for Eugene Emeralds' new facility
EUGENE, Ore. -- The first phase of the process to design a new home for the Eugene Emeralds has begun after the Lane County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of proceeding. The Eugene Emeralds announced on November 8 that the board of commissioners voted to move forward with the...
