Blue Diamond
2d ago
California Needed this rain badly, but there's always a price for everything when you get something good, ain't that the truth?
KCRA.com
Here are Sacramento rain and Sierra snow totals from this week's storm
As leftover rain and snow showers wind down on the west slope of the Sierra, precipitation totals are trickling in. Since Sunday night, most spots in the Valley measured anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch. The rain came in several rounds, limiting the impacts from flooding. Downtown...
Fox40
Tornado confirmed to have touched down north of Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado with winds estimated to have peaked around 70 mph touched down and reportedly caused minor damage a few miles away from Galt on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed it touched down after receiving reports from local officials. It reportedly touched...
KCRA.com
Sacramento traffic delays on westbound I-80 after crashes
Traffic is being delayed for drivers along westbound Interstate 80 near Northgate Blvd. in Sacramento on Thursday morning, following three crashes, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run involving three vehicles and no injuries. The second crash involved two vehicles where there were minor...
Fox40
San Joaquin seeking info on 1979 cold case
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in a four-decades-old cold case. According to the sheriff’s office, Albert S. Lopez, then 64, was last seen on April 20, 1979 driving a dark tan 1966 International pickup truck. The sheriff’s office...
KTVU FOX 2
RAW footage of tornado damage in Galt, California
A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. Law enforcement reported a tin roof from a barn blew off and downed powerlines. (Courtesy KCRA)
iheart.com
Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators
Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
Large power outage reported in Nevada City area
NEVADA CITY – A tree that crashed into some powerlines is to blame for a large power outage in Nevada City on Wednesday morning. According to PG&E, the power outage started around 1:30 a.m. More than 2,250 customers are affected. No estimated time of restoration has been given.The Nevada City School District says they canceled classes at Deer Creek and Seven Hills on Wednesday due to the power outage. Fowler between Virginiatown and Highway 193 is closed due to the incident.
KCRA.com
Thousands left without power in Nevada City after snowstorm brings down broken branches and power lines
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — At the height of the snowstorm in the low Sierra,Pacific, Gas and Electric said about 4,000 customers lost power in Nevada County. Less than 24 hours later, that number dwindled to about 500. Keri Taylor, who lives with her family off Scott Flats Road is...
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
7 semi-trucks damaged in fire at Placer County heavy equipment yard
PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters have doused a large pallet fire in rural Placer County between Roseville and Lincoln early Thursday morning. The scene is at a commercial area near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue. Cal Fire NEU as well as Placer County Fire crews responded and found heavy equipment was involved. Firefighters eventually found that a total of seven big rigs were burned, as well as a maintenance shed. Due to the firefight, Fiddyment and Athens Avenue are closed. Firefighters reported just before 6:30 a.m. that they had knocked down the flames. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
Tornado touches down north of Galt along Highway 99
SACRAMENTO — A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon just north of the city of Galt, the National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed.The tornado occurred on the east side of Highway 99 near Arno Road, between Galt and Elk Grove in Sacramento County.At around 3 p.m., the NWS said it received multiple reports of damage that occurred as a strong line of thunderstorms rolled through the region.Initial reports stated there were potential sightings of a funnel cloud in the area, but the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down at approximately 1:40 p.m.Preliminary information suggests the tornado tracked around 0.8 miles with a width of around 400 yards. Peak winds were around 70 miles per hour.Local law enforcement agencies said the tornado led to downed power lines and winds taking the roof of a barn. No injuries have been reported.The NWS said the northern half of the Central Valley typically averages 11 tornadoes annually.
Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
Woman on bicycle killed in hit-and-run in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle in the North Sacramento area late Wednesday afternoon.The Sacramento Fire Department said the collision happened shortly after 4:36 p.m. in the area of Arcade Boulevard and Kenwood Street near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.The bicyclist, only described as a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle involved in the collision fled before first responders arrived, the Sacramento Police Department said. A suspect vehicle description was not available.Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman killed. Investigators have obtained statements from witnesses and the incident remains under investigation, Sacramento police said. The collision caused some road closures in the area. All roads have since been reopened.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NBC Los Angeles
‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home
A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
CBS News
Raging Waters Sacramento closing after 15 years
SACRAMENTO - Raging Waters Sacramento is closing down. On Tuesday, the company that operates the water park, Palace Entertainment, announced in a written statement that the park, which has been in business since 2007 at Cal Expo, wouldn't be opening in 2023. The statement reads, in part:. "Today, we made...
mynspr.org
Yuba City’s Nagar Kirtan | Election results timeline | RSV concerns
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 10. Nagar Kirtan is a religious festival and grand procession held in Yuba City every year. Many believe it is the biggest festival of its kind in the country. For weeks leading up to the kirtan — or the parade — Yuba City’s Sikh Punjabi community visited community temples to donate food, labor and just about anything else needed ahead of the festival.
Northern California Election Results Congressional Districts 2022
(KTXL) — Every single House of Representatives seat is up for reelection this year, including all 52 from California. California previously had 53 representatives, however, based on the 2020 census and a shift in population, California lost one representative. At the same time, congressional districts were remade. Some representatives that are running for reelection are […]
