Person charged with attempted murder after Smyrna shooting
One person was taken into custody and another was brought to the hospital following a Sunday shooting in Smyrna.
WSMV
VIDEO: TBI investigating after Metro Police fatally shoot man who entered existing crime scene
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot and killed by Metro Nashville police early Saturday morning in Madison. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man entered an existing non-critical shooting scene on Maple Street, armed with a pistol. Three officers shot at the man after he pulled the gun out, aimed it in their direction and began firing. The man died at the scene.
Man dead after Metro police’s second officer-involved shooting in 24 hours
Metro police are handling their second deadly officer-involved shooting in less than 24 hours, according to authorities gathered along a West Nashville road Saturday night.
WKRN
Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved shooting in Madison
A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked under crime scene tape and opened fire toward Metro police officers. Community member reacts to deadly officer-involved …. A man was shot and killed in Madison early Saturday morning after authorities say he walked...
Driver facing vehicular homicide charges after deadly crash on Richards Road
A man is facing vehicular homicide by intoxication charges in connection with a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
WSMV
Police investigating overnight shooting in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was shot just after midnight Friday on Eighth Avenue between Broadway and McGavock Street in Nashville, according to Metro Police. Police said a car pulled up on McGavock Street and an unknown suspect shot the man. The man was able to get away and call police. He was transported to a local hospital.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Richards Road
At least one person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning in Antioch.
Convicted felon facing multiple charges after home invasions, pursuit in Rutherford County
After being accused of assaulting two people inside their home and then leading Rutherford County authorities on a chase, a convicted felon was taken into custody Thursday.
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
Suicidal suspect steals loaded gun from off-duty Williamson County deputy
It was an officer's worst nightmare when a suicidal man took an off-duty officer's gun out of his holster.
Nashville Detectives Arrest Three Young Men and Recover Stolen Car
November 10, 2022 – Investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to Wednesday night’s arrest of three young men after they bailed from a Honda Civic that had been taken in an armed carjacking Friday at an apartment complex on Millwood Drive. Detectives located the Honda parked at...
Argument leads to woman getting shot in leg, Metro Police say
A search effort is underway for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the Madison area on Thursday.
Suspect in custody after 2021 shooting south of downtown Nashville
A 41-year-old man was taken into custody a year and half after a shooting following a physical fight in South Nashville.
WKRN
Stabbing arrest in West Nashville
39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord Opryland Resort. Williamson County K-9 helps Internet Crimes Task
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
WKRN
Deputy de-escalates tense situation in Columbia
An off-duty Williamson County deputy faced some tense moments after a man threatening to take his own life grabbed the deputy's gun in Columbia.
fox17.com
TITANS detectives recover over two pounds of marijuana and $20,733 during drug bust
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday TITANS detectives were surveilling a home in Antioch. A stolen Jeep Cherokee Track Hawk was parked on the street in front of the home. Detectives believed that Marcus Watson was in possession of the stolen Jeep due to surveillance conducted over the course of a few weeks by detectives. While conducting surveillance on the residence and the stolen Jeep detectives say that they saw Watson arrive driving his Dodge Charger. Watson entered the home for a short time before getting back into the drivers seat of the Dodge Charger carrying two large vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana. TITANS detectives attempted mobile surveillance on Watson and his car but the vehicle passed through multiple red lights and passed multiple vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. A short time later TITANS detectives once again spotted the vehicle and were able to established surveillance with the help of law enforcement aviation. Watson was positively identified as the driver of the vehicle after surveillance was reestablished.
1 in custody after armed robbery in Antioch
Several victims called police and claimed they were robbed at gunpoint by three men dressed in all black on Blue Hole Road.
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day.
