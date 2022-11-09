Stunning photo shows lunar eclipse, northern lights and meteor shower — at same time

Three astronomical phenomena teamed up to create a stunning display in Alaska’s night sky on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

As the total lunar eclipse got started early Tuesday morning and the moon turned a vibrant orange-red, green-hued aurora borealis settled in around it and shooting stars from the Leonids meteor shower streaked across the sky behind it.

It led to a stunning photo, which officials with Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve shared on Facebook.

“Last night’s sky put on quite a show,” the post said.

Some in the comments even said they were waiting to see the stunning night sky captured in a photo.

“I was waiting for this photo,” one wrote. “Was so hoping someone got the eclipse with the aurora borealis. Amazing shot!”

Park staff used the opportunity to educate about the National Park Service program to preserve dark skies.

Officials wrote on the post that the department “protects places to observe the night sky,” and shared a link where stargazers can find nearby spots to observe and learn more about the night sky.

“I’ll have a side of aurora borealis with my lunar eclipse, please,” officials wrote about the stunning photo. “A total lunar eclipse and fluttering aurora borealis!”

