Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
KEYC
Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results
This is the first time the party has taken full power of the state government since 2013. Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is hitting the meat processing industry. Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KEYC
Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Democrat Tim Walz won a second term as Minnesota’s governor, fending off a challenge by Republican Scott Jensen. KEYC News Now at...
KEYC
New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato
(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
Southern Minnesota News
Mayor Najwa Massad elected to 2nd term
Mayor Najwa Massad has been elected to a second term. The incumbent handily beat challenger Toby Leonard, winning 69.7% of the vote. Massad received 9,567 votes to Leonard’s 4,111. On the Mankato City Council, Karen Foreman lost her seat to Mankato native Michael McLaughlin. The race between the two...
KEYC
LIVE: Election Day voting underway
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of Americans heading to the polls this Election Day. They opened at seven o’clock this morning-- and in Mankato, the voter rush has already arrived. KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Blue Earth County Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger.
KEYC
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
KEYC
New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing
KEYC News Now’s Meghan Grey joined the show live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and spoke with Elections Administrator Michael Stahlberger. The two gubernatorial candidates on the ballot, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and challenger, Dr. Scott Jensen, voted this morning. One person hospitalized following mobile home fire.
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
ktoe.com
Election Results: Mankato School Board
46 precincts in contest. 46 of 46 precincts reported. From <https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=149&scenario=LocalSchoolDistrict&DistrictId=22&show=Go>. From <https://electionresults.sos.state.mn.us/results/Index?ErsElectionId=149&scenario=LocalSchoolDistrict&DistrictId=22&show=Go.
KEYC
Voters line up to go to the polls in the midterm elections
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Since 7 AM voters have been lining up and going to the polls to vote in the midterm election. “We need a change here in Minnesota,” Mankato resident Samantha Wendt said. “And by casting my vote I am raising my voice to make that change.”
Southern Minnesota News
3 incumbents & a newcomer elected to Mankato school board
Three incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to the Mankato School Board. Patrick Baker (17.65%), Kari Pratt (16.44%), and Shannon Sinning (15.13%) received the top votes for seats with a four-year term. Board Chair Jodi Sapp was not reelected. Sapp won 12.05% of the vote, behind Sinning. Baker was...
KEYC
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Here's a look at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results. KEYC News Now at 6 VOD. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KEYC
Mankato West looks to defend state title
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results. Updated: 13 hours ago. Here's a look at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm...
Mary Moriarty elected Hennepin County Attorney
Hennepin County's former chief public defender Mary Moriarty defeated retired judge and prosecutor Martha Holton Dimick on Tuesday in the race to become the county's next top prosecutor. With over 96% of precincts reporting around 9:30 p.m., preliminary midterm election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office showed Moriarty...
Southern Minnesota News
Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff
Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
KEYC
MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato, international freshman Mekdelawit Anteneh will be emceeing this year’s Mankato Area International Festival on Sunday, November 13. “So coming here, I was really nervous because I’m like changing countries, changing continents to be specific. It was really scary. But coming here,...
KEYC
Burning ban lifted in Brown County
This is the first time the party has taken full power of the state government since 2013. Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is hitting the meat processing industry. Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota. Updated: 8 hours ago.
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday Weather
Brad Finstad beat his challenger Jeff Ettinger with just under 54% of the vote. With winning re-election, Finstad will now serve a full 2-year term in Congress. Here's a look at the Blue Earth and Nicollet County Midterm election results. Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor.
New Prague Times
Results of contested races
Montgomery voters chose to elect Zack Matson and Mick McGuire to the Montgomery City Council. Matson led with 645 votes, followed by McGuire with 569. Dennis Smith received 428 votes. Daniel Siebsen received 391 votes. Brad “Butch” Kubes will also be joining the Montgomery City Council after earning 636 votes. His opponent for the seat, Dennis Lambrecht, received 520 votes.
Comments / 0