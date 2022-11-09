ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tigers Tumble in Latest CFP Rankings

By Zach Lentz
 2 days ago

The Clemson Tigers fell hard in the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night.

The Tigers entered last week as the No. 4 team in the nation, according to the playoff committee. However, after their 35-14 beatdown at Notre Dame last Saturday, the committee dropped the Tigers to No. 10.

Two teams Clemson beat (Florida State and NC State) are ranked this week. North Carolina, the Tigers' likely opponent in the ACC Championship Game, is 15th.

In Head Coach Dabo Swinney 's tenure, the Tigers have routinely responded well following losses and following dips in the rankings. Clemson is 29-7 in games following a loss under Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale.

Under Swinney, Clemson is also 30-6 in games in which it enters ranked lower than it did in its previous contest. This includes the 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021 season openers in which Clemson opened the season lower than its ranking from the final game of the previous campaign.

Here is the full CFP ranking:

1-Georgia

2-Ohio State

3-Michigan

4-TCU

5-Tennessee

6-Oregon

7-LSU

8-USC

9-Bama

10-Clemson

11-Ole Miss

12-UCLA

13-Utah

14-Penn State

15-UNC

16-NC State

17-Tulane

18-Texas

19-Kansas State

20-Notre Dame

21-Illinois

22-UCF

23-Florida State

24-Kentucky

25-Washington

