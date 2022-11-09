ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday

Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
BoxingNews24.com

Who Are Your Past and Current Favorite Boxers?

By Ken Hissner: Growing up, I watched television and got to like certain boxers. Looking back, I got to meet two of my three all-time favorites. I watched my all-time favorite Puerto Rico born living in New York boxer Carlos Ortiz, 35-4, defeat Joe “Old Bones” Brown, 102-22-12, for the WBA Lightweight title in April of 1962 while I was still a senior in high school.
worldboxingnews.net

Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win

Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
MMAmania.com

Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
BoxingNews24.com

WBC officially orders Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz final eliminator

By Brian Webber: Just moments ago, the WBC officially ordered #1 Deontay Wilder to face #2 Andy Ruiz Jr in a final eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger to heavyweight champion Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury for his belt with the organization. For Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), the World...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera time: When do ring walks for fight start this weekend?

Ten years after retiring from professional boxing, Ricky Hatton returns to the ring this weekend to take on Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition bout.Hatton last competed in 2012, bowing out with a knockout defeat by Vyacheslav Senchenko, a result that came three years after the Briton’s previous fight – a KO loss to Manny Pacquiao.But on Saturday night in Manchester, the “Hitman” will box once more as he faces a fellow former world champion in Barrera, who – like Hatton – reigned atop multiple divisions.Hatton, 44, and Barrera, 48, will go head to head on the undercard of Natasha...
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Isn't Lacking Confidence As Wilder Bout Looms: "I'm Gonna Win"

Andy Ruiz Jr. has felt the euphoric feeling of being on top of the boxing world but he’s also endured the lowest of lows. In December of 2016, Ruiz sulked as a chance to become heavyweight champion slipped through his fingers against Joseph Parker. But after recording three consecutive victories, the Mexican star was given the opportunity of a lifetime against Anthony Joshua three years later.
ALABAMA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Boxing Scene

Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete Vacant Title Fight Formally Ordered By WBO

Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Natasha Jonas: Unified light-middleweight champion on an unforgettable year

Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 12 November. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from 22:00 GMT, with live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Natasha Jonas has had an unforgettable year. Already the WBO and WBC light-middleweight champion, the 38-year-old Liverpudlian will look...
Boxing Scene

WBC Clarifies Callum Smith's Mandatory Status For Artur Beterbiev's Belt At Convention

Callum Smith’s status as the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title was addressed Tuesday during the sanctioning organization’s annual convention. Sort of, anyway. Kevin Rooney Jr., on behalf of Matchroom Boxing, requested clarity related to Smith’s mandated shot at Beterbiev’s belt during the WBC’s...
102.5 The Bone

Seniesa Estrada eager to continue big year for women's boxing in debut for Top Rank

One of the stories of the year in professional boxing has been the rise of the women in the sport. Finally, after years of being ignored, underpaid, under-promoted and added to cards as little more than eye candy for the male-dominated audience, the powers-that-be in the sport have finally awakened to the fact that A) women can fight and B) there is a large potential audience for it.
TEXAS STATE
WTOP

Sargeant to run practice in Brazil in pursuit of F1 license

Williams will give Logan Sargeant an additional practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in an effort to move the American closer to earning the Super License he needs to compete on the Formula One grid next season. Sargeant, a 21-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been named Nicholas...
FLORIDA STATE
Boxing Scene

Usyk Manager on Talks For Fury Unification: ‘Everything Is Done From Our Side’

All that is apparently standing in the way of Oleksandr Usyk from getting his shot at the undisputed heavyweight championship is the green light from Tyson Fury. Egis Klimas, the longtime manager of the WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF heavyweight champion from Ukraine, suggested in a recent interview that they had done their part in negotiations — “everything” — to see their charge take on WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury next year. Fury is backed by Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions and Bob Arum of Top Rank.

