Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday

Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya

Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
Can Lomachenko defeat Haney? Teddy Atlas previews fight

By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas thinks Vasyl Lomachenko is in for a “tough fight” against the much bigger & younger undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Lomachenko and Haney could meet up in the first half of next year, provided that the negotiations run smoothly. Loma told Haney & ESPN that he would need time to prepare, but he didn’t say how much time.
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC

By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win

Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled

Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
Anthony Joshua "100%" Open to Fighting Dillian Whyte Next

Anthony Joshua apparently has no qualms facing one of his previous ring victims for his next fight. The former heavyweight champion from London was originally in talks to face WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury for an all-British super fight in December, but negotiations quickly unraveled, despite both fighters agreeing to principal terms. Fury is now heading into a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent.
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Seniesa Estrada eager to continue big year for women's boxing in debut for Top Rank

One of the stories of the year in professional boxing has been the rise of the women in the sport. Finally, after years of being ignored, underpaid, under-promoted and added to cards as little more than eye candy for the male-dominated audience, the powers-that-be in the sport have finally awakened to the fact that A) women can fight and B) there is a large potential audience for it.
Beterbiev must defend against Callum Smith after Yarde fight says WBC president Sulaiman

By Sam Volz: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman informed the media on Tuesday that IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against WBC mandatory Callum Smith after he faces WBO mandatory in early 2023. What this means is that unless the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) vacates his WBC or...
WBC Clarifies Callum Smith's Mandatory Status For Artur Beterbiev's Belt At Convention

Callum Smith’s status as the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title was addressed Tuesday during the sanctioning organization’s annual convention. Sort of, anyway. Kevin Rooney Jr., on behalf of Matchroom Boxing, requested clarity related to Smith’s mandated shot at Beterbiev’s belt during the WBC’s...
Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over

Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.

