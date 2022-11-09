Read full article on original website
Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday
Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Benavidez-Plant: "If Canelo Knocked Him Out, Then Benavidez Will Destroy Him"
David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have danced around each other for far too long. Following years of curse-filled verbal tirades and public fulmination, the pair have reportedly signed their names on the dotted line to officially square off in the ring. Oscar De La Hoya, however, is a bit lukewarm...
worldboxingnews.net
Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya
Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
BoxingNews24.com
Can Lomachenko defeat Haney? Teddy Atlas previews fight
By Jim Calfa: Teddy Atlas thinks Vasyl Lomachenko is in for a “tough fight” against the much bigger & younger undisputed lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney. Lomachenko and Haney could meet up in the first half of next year, provided that the negotiations run smoothly. Loma told Haney & ESPN that he would need time to prepare, but he didn’t say how much time.
Daniel Cormier shares his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time
Daniel Cormier has shared his list of the top-five combat sports fighters of all time. UFC 281 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, November 12th in New York City at Madison Square Garden. Daniel Cormier will be at the broadcast desk alongside Joe Rogan and play-by-play man Jon Anik. Ahead...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman officially ordered by WBC
By Brian Webber: The WBC has now officially ordered IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence to defend against his mandatory Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his next fight. In a move that had been predicted by many people ahead of time, the World Boxing Council...
worldboxingnews.net
Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win
Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
MMAmania.com
Dan Hardy vs. Diego Sanchez boxing match on Ricky Hatton undercard canceled
Did you know that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Dan Hardy and Diego Sanchez were set to face off in a boxing match this weekend? Well, now you do! Unfortunately, the bout has been canceled. This isn’t the first bump in the road when it comes to Hardy’s attempt to...
MMAmania.com
Video: Undercard boxer heckles Floyd Mayweather at open workout, backs down after told to get in ring
Floyd Mayweather was ready to have two matches in one week. This weekend (Sun., Nov. 13, 2022), Mayweather will partake in his fifth exhibition boxing match when he clashes with YouTuber, Deji Olatunji. Before that, however, Mayweather received a challenge at an open workout last night (Mon., Nov. 7, 2022).
ESPN
Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Bivol keeps winning and moving up; Haney earns top 10 spot
Dmitry Bivol defended his WBA light heavyweight title with an impressive unanimous-decision victory over Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez and positioned himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters currently in boxing. With the victory, Bivol moved from No. 8 to No. 7, while also creating a gap between him and fellow...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua "100%" Open to Fighting Dillian Whyte Next
Anthony Joshua apparently has no qualms facing one of his previous ring victims for his next fight. The former heavyweight champion from London was originally in talks to face WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury for an all-British super fight in December, but negotiations quickly unraveled, despite both fighters agreeing to principal terms. Fury is now heading into a third fight with Derek Chisora on Dec. 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua, meanwhile, is currently without an opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Boxing Scene
Fundora-Harrison: Baumgardner Successfully Lobbies WBC To Order Interim Title Fight
Alycia Baumgardner made a surprise appearance during the Mandatories portion of the annual WBC convention, to ensure that her stablemate would not be cheated out of such a fight. The heroic efforts put forth by the women’s lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO junior lightweight queen were significant in the WBC ordering a final eliminator...
Seniesa Estrada eager to continue big year for women's boxing in debut for Top Rank
One of the stories of the year in professional boxing has been the rise of the women in the sport. Finally, after years of being ignored, underpaid, under-promoted and added to cards as little more than eye candy for the male-dominated audience, the powers-that-be in the sport have finally awakened to the fact that A) women can fight and B) there is a large potential audience for it.
BoxingNews24.com
Beterbiev must defend against Callum Smith after Yarde fight says WBC president Sulaiman
By Sam Volz: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman informed the media on Tuesday that IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev must defend against WBC mandatory Callum Smith after he faces WBO mandatory in early 2023. What this means is that unless the unbeaten Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) vacates his WBC or...
Boxing Scene
WBC Clarifies Callum Smith's Mandatory Status For Artur Beterbiev's Belt At Convention
Callum Smith’s status as the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title was addressed Tuesday during the sanctioning organization’s annual convention. Sort of, anyway. Kevin Rooney Jr., on behalf of Matchroom Boxing, requested clarity related to Smith’s mandated shot at Beterbiev’s belt during the WBC’s...
Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over
Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.
