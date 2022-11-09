ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Jeff Cook, Co-Founding Guitarist and Vocalist of Alabama, Dies at 73

Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
DESTIN, FL
Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73

