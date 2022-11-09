ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WLWT 5

Election results: Rand Paul vs. Charles Booker for Kentucky US Senate

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is facing off against Democrat Charles Booker for the state's Senate seat. Booker, a former state lawmaker, defeated three primary opponents to become the latest nominee to try to snap the long losing streak of Kentucky Democrats in U.S. Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
WREG

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton decides against White House bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The answer to the question of “Will he run?” came Monday when Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said he would not be mounting a campaign for president in the 2024 election. In an interview with Fox News published Monday, Cotton said his family was...
ARKANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire secured re-election on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc. Despite Hassan’s seat initially appearing to be one of the most vulnerable for Senate Democrats, Bolduc’s victory in the Republican primary changed the dynamic of the race and eventually his poor performance in polling led to GOP ad buys being pulled.
KENTUCKY STATE
KHBS

Arkansas’ U.S. Senator John Boozman wins a third term

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has elected John Boozman to a third term in the U.S. Senate,The Associated Press projects. John Boozman was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 after defeating incumbent Democrat Blanche Lincoln. He won reelection in 2016 against former U.S. Attorney Conner Eldridge. That made him the first Republican U.S. senator in Arkansas history to be reelected.
ARKANSAS STATE
WDSU

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not running for president in 2024

He’s long been considered a potential Republican contender in next White House race, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not seek the presidency in the 2024 election cycle. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donor, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won’t launch a presidential campaign, sources in the senator’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News on Sunday. The news was first reported by Politico.
ARKANSAS STATE

