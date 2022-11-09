Read full article on original website
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
WLWT 5
Election results: Rand Paul vs. Charles Booker for Kentucky US Senate
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is facing off against Democrat Charles Booker for the state's Senate seat. Booker, a former state lawmaker, defeated three primary opponents to become the latest nominee to try to snap the long losing streak of Kentucky Democrats in U.S. Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
WREG
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton decides against White House bid
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The answer to the question of “Will he run?” came Monday when Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said he would not be mounting a campaign for president in the 2024 election. In an interview with Fox News published Monday, Cotton said his family was...
Masters says he’s ‘prepared to be a thorn in the side’ of McConnell if elected in Arizona
Blake Masters, the Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona, says he is “prepared to be a thorn in the side” of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) if he is elected. Masters, who is running against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), said in an interview with the Daily...
CNBC
Republican J.D. Vance defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race, NBC News projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Peter Welch moves from House to Senate to succeed Patrick Leahy in Vermont
Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch easily defeated a little-known Republican challenger to win the Senate seat being vacated by Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving member of the upper chamber. Welch, who was elected to the House in 2006 and won reelection with lopsided votes every two years since, defeated Republican Gerald...
Green eases past Kelly in 7th Congressional District race
Despite the addition of a large section of Davidson County to the 7th District, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green sailed to a third term Tuesday over Democratic challenger Odessa Kelly. By 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Green, an Ashland City Republican and former state senator, won 108,236 votes, 60%, to Kelly’s 68,871,...
U.S. Senate hopeful Charles Booker banks on progressive platform to beat Rand Paul
A bus plastered with a giant image of Charles Booker’s face pulled up to a church parking lot on the west side of Louisville on a chilly October afternoon. A few supporters gathered to see him off on his final 21-day campaign blitz. Booker stood next to his mother...
New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race
Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire secured re-election on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc. Despite Hassan’s seat initially appearing to be one of the most vulnerable for Senate Democrats, Bolduc’s victory in the Republican primary changed the dynamic of the race and eventually his poor performance in polling led to GOP ad buys being pulled.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky
Paul is a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate whose vision of limited government has made him one of the most contrarian voices in the Senate.
KHBS
Arkansas’ U.S. Senator John Boozman wins a third term
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas has elected John Boozman to a third term in the U.S. Senate,The Associated Press projects. John Boozman was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 after defeating incumbent Democrat Blanche Lincoln. He won reelection in 2016 against former U.S. Attorney Conner Eldridge. That made him the first Republican U.S. senator in Arkansas history to be reelected.
WDSU
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not running for president in 2024
He’s long been considered a potential Republican contender in next White House race, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not seek the presidency in the 2024 election cycle. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donor, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won’t launch a presidential campaign, sources in the senator’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News on Sunday. The news was first reported by Politico.
WESH
Republican Marco Rubio wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010...
Republicans retake control of North Carolina Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two Republicans running for seats on the North Carolina Supreme Court beat their Democratic opponents, flipping the partisan makeup of the high court in Republicans’ favor for the first time since 2016. Republican Trey Allen, general counsel for the state court system, defeated sitting...
