ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Player He Regrets Not Recruiting Harder

Nick Saban's Alabama defense will have its hands full against Quinshon Judkins this Saturday. The freshman running back has dominated for Ole Miss, tallying 1,036 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns through nine games. Judkins will get a chance to cement his rising star status when opposing the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Hendon Hooker responds to Warren Brinson's Instagram post, Georgia football DL's dig at Tennessee QB

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is not backing down from postgame heat this week, on Instagram, following the Volunteers' first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo Tuesday, three days after the victory, of Hooker on the ground following one of Georgia's six sacks and noted that the Bulldogs "took off they Top" in reference to Tennessee's fight song.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan

The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Rece Davis provides update on Heisman race, lists his frontrunner entering Week 11

Rece Davis recently provided insight on his favorites for the Heisman trophy. The college football analyst has a pair of B1G players on his list. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Michigan’s Blake Corum are two of his selections. Stroud has helped the Buckeyes to a 9-0 mark while throwing for 2,453 yards and 29 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. He did struggle a bit last weekend in tough conditions against Northwestern. Stroud passed for 76 yards but did account for a rare 79 yards on the ground.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy