Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is not backing down from postgame heat this week, on Instagram, following the Volunteers' first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo Tuesday, three days after the victory, of Hooker on the ground following one of Georgia's six sacks and noted that the Bulldogs "took off they Top" in reference to Tennessee's fight song.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO