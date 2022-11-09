Read full article on original website
Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
Control of Congress still hangs in the balance Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, abortion rights won support in five states and gubernatorial candidates made history.
California Governor Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
North Carolina Reports Possible Voter Intimidation, Threats Ahead of Midterm Elections
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina officials have registered 14 instances of potential intimidation or interference with voters and election workers in the run-up to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, according to records provided to Reuters on Friday. The alleged incidents come as grassroots poll observers, many recruited by prominent Republican Party figures...
It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population, announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
Midterm Elections Come Down to the Wire
Election day comes Tuesday, putting a range of major issues up for grabs as both parties battle for control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country. The latest polling shows a tight but favorable electoral landscape for Republicans. FiveThirtyEight’s analysis and compilation of generic polls found voters overall prefer that Republicans control Congress by 1.2%.
Republicans are already spreading lies about the midterm election results
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. At the time of this writing, most midterm races that could tip the balance of power are...
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
Voting machine problems in battleground Arizona seized on by Trump, election deniers
PHOENIX (Reuters) - Problems with dozens of electronic vote counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona on Tuesday were seized upon by former Republican President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats. Just a few hours into Election Day, Maricopa...
Election deniers are trying to influence the midterm elections at the polls, in the courts, and on the ballot
Election deniers who challenged the 2020 presidential election are influencing the 2022 midterms. About 300 election deniers are on ballots — with many likely to win, The Washington Post reported. There have been reports of right-wing groups monitoring ballot-drop boxes and questioning voters. Across the country, some of the...
How to vote in the midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away on 8 November with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and 39 state and territorial gubernatorial candidates on the ballot.In addition to federal races, there are also numerous other state and local elections being contested as Americans head to the polls, including state legislature seats, attorneys general, state treasurers, mayors, county positions and tribal executive positions.To participate and have your say in the races where you live, here is what you need to know about how you go about voting, whether in-person or by absentee...
Vigilantes Are Intimidating Voters and Election Workers. That’s Nothing New in America.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Billy Wooten has been running elections in Georgia’s Chatham County for about 25 years. First, as a poll worker; then as a trainer for other poll workers; and now as the county’s board of elections supervisor.
Majority of candidates for top election posts oppose hand counting ballots
The vast majority of candidates running to become their states’ chief election officers oppose hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among some Republicans embracing conspiracy theories about voting machines. An Associated Press survey of major party secretary of state candidates in the 24...
Midterm Elections 2022: The 20 Biggest Ballot Measures To Watch
Reproductive rights, minimum wage increases and slavery are the subjects of proposals and initiatives across the country.
When will we know who won US midterm races — and what to expect on election night
We may not know the winner of key races until later in the week – here’s what to look out for on election night and the days and weeks after
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
Some Midterm Races May Not Be Called on Tuesday — Here's Where We Anticipate Late Results
In some cases, vote-counting legally cannot begin until all the ballots have been received All eyes are on the midterm elections, which will determine what parties control the U.S. House and Senate. But even as television network anchors prepare for a long night of vote-counting, Americans likely won't know the results of all the elections on Tuesday. In fact, some of the most hotly contested races — including those in Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania — could require multiple days of vote-counting for a variety of reasons. Some MAGA Republicans...
