Pomp Parker
15h ago
I wouldn't talk to nobody I'm grown man who did Donald trump'talk to we have to do what whites say to exist trump storm Thier white house come on this is an equal society it's supposed to be right peace be with you now
Reply
3
Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List
Kyrie Irving posts a message on social media after he no longer appears on the Brooklyn Nets suspension list.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
TMZ.com
Al Sharpton Says Kyrie Irving Isn't Receiving 'Lashing' Over Antisemitism
Kyrie Irving is facing justified consequences for propagating antisemitic views -- despite some in the Black community feeling like he's getting a "lashing" ... so suggests Rev. Al Sharpton. We got the civil rights leader in NYC Wednesday to speak about the growing sentiment that KI is being overly-punished and...
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
New York Post
Black Hebrew Israelite group protests Kyrie Irving’s suspension near Barclays Center
Suspending Kyrie Irving did not rid the Nets of controversy and external anger. Outside Barclays Center before the Nets hosted the Knicks on Wednesday night were several dozen members of a Black Hebrew Israelite group based in The Bronx, peacefully protesting Irving’s suspension. “We’re expressing our support of Kyrie...
Stephen A. Smith argues the Nets are trying to 'emasculate' Kyrie Irving with conditions for return
Following the Brooklyn Nets’ decision to suspend Kyrie Irving for what the team called a “failure to disavow antisemitism,” the organization reportedly delivered to Irving a list of six tasks he must complete before a return to the court can be considered. One of those conditions was...
Look: Dr. J Reveals His Prediction For Kyrie Irving's Future
Kyrie Irving's NBA future is in question after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for sharing the link to an antisemitic film on social media. While some onlookers believe the point guard has run out of chances, Julius Erving told TMZ Sports that Irving is too talented for every team to turn away.
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys come in with a 29-percent chance of doing the deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Stephen A. Smith Explains Why The Los Angeles Lakers Are Struggling: "Bottom Line Is This, They Can't Shoot."
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue is their lack of 3PT shooting.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith
Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Matt Barnes And Stephen Jackson Explained How NBA Players Deal With Family And Friends Who Constantly Ask For Money
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson Addressed how they deal with people asking them for money.
