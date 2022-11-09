Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
High school football fans hilariously mess with referee
High school football is known to be taken very seriously in Texas, but it appears that one school needs to take its security far more seriously after a fan incident in San Antonio. The incident occurred in a matchup between the San Antonio Marshall Rams and San Antonio Churchill back...
xflnewshub.com
XFL: Who Is The Potential San Antonio Brahma Quarterback Jawon Pass?
We are less than a week away from the XFL hosting their draft at the UFC Apex center in Las Vegas, but before the draft, the XFL has much more to unveil, like uniforms and who will suit up at quarterback for each franchise come February 2023. XFL News Hub...
The top 30 highest-paid San Antonio-area high school football coaches
Playoffs start this week.
Schertz, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Byron P. Steele High School football team will have a game with Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot.
Texan dies from suspected electrocution near Election Day polling place
They were reportedly electrocuted while working at a nearby park.
Fatburger and Round Table Pizza to open a combined 80 stores in Texas
San Antonio is set to get its first Fatburger and Buffalo's Express.
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
cbs19.tv
'We didn't go away empty handed' | Texas Lottery Commission reveals $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Houston
SAN ANTONIO — Texas may not have sold the winning Powerball ticket of $2.04 billion, but state lottery officials say a convenience store in Houston sold a ticket worth $1 million. “We didn’t go away empty handed. We did have one winner of the second-tier prize, a cool $1...
tpr.org
Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio
This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
The best internet providers in San Antonio
We evaluate ISPs based on local availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
17 San Antonio restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day discounts, freebies
Veterans and active-duty military need to bring a valid ID!
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
tejanonation.net
The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23
Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
KENS 5
This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows
SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
Here's what Texas' political leaders are doing on Election Day
Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.
Rarest Bird In North America Spotted Along Texas Coast
The birds were seen returning to Texas for their annual migration.
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio-born Gil Birmingham Chats About the New Season of Yellowstone
Over the course of four seasons, Yellowstone has blossomed into one of the most popular series on television. The neo-Western tells the story of the Dutton family—led by Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley—who own the largest ranch in Montana. One of their main foils is Chief Thomas Rainwater, played expertly by San Antonio-born Gil Birmingham, who wants to reclaim Yellowstone from the Dutton family, as he says it was stolen from Native Americans.
Comments / 0