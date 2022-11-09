ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

High school football fans hilariously mess with referee

High school football is known to be taken very seriously in Texas, but it appears that one school needs to take its security far more seriously after a fan incident in San Antonio. The incident occurred in a matchup between the San Antonio Marshall Rams and San Antonio Churchill back...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Teacher resignations drive teacher shortage in San Antonio

This is the first in a three-part series on San Antonio’s teacher shortage. Erin Deason had to fill more teacher vacancies this year than she’s had to fill in any other year in her nearly two decades as principal of Jackson Middle School on San Antonio’s near North East side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Voters In Five Cities Set To Decide On Local Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives

Texas voters in five cities will have the chance to decide on local marijuana decriminalization measures on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos will weigh in on the reform. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy changes that have been enacted in Texas, a state where statewide citizen initiatives are not currently permitted.
TEXAS STATE
tejanonation.net

The Latin Breed to record first-ever live album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in San Antonio on Nov. 23

Iconic band The Latin Breed plan to finish recording their first-ever live concert album at Smoke BBQ+SkyBar in downtown San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, November 23. The original plan was to record the live concert album during a performance at the Mexican Fiesta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past summer but was delayed by weather at the outdoor venue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

This San Antonio Costco was rated the cleanest in the country, poll shows

SAN ANTONIO — We all know the phrase "Everything is bigger in Texas." And apparently, that includes a local Costco; it's one of the top-rated stores in the country!. The location on UTSA Boulevard in northwest San Antonio received a 53.2 out of 60 on FinanceBuzz. They surveyed more than 6,000 Costco shoppers to create the store rankings on a 10-point scale in six categories:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio-born Gil Birmingham Chats About the New Season of Yellowstone

Over the course of four seasons, Yellowstone has blossomed into one of the most popular series on television. The neo-Western tells the story of the Dutton family—led by Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley—who own the largest ranch in Montana. One of their main foils is Chief Thomas Rainwater, played expertly by San Antonio-born Gil Birmingham, who wants to reclaim Yellowstone from the Dutton family, as he says it was stolen from Native Americans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

