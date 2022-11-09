Alabama Drops to Lowest CFP Ranking Since 2019

The Crimson Tide dropped three spots after losing to LSU.

There have been 50 renditions of the College Football Playoff rankings since its introduction in 2014. Alabama has appeared in all 50 polls and been in the top-5 of the CFP rankings 45 times. But for the first time in three years, the Crimson Tide is on the outside looking in of the top-5

After suffering its second loss of the season Saturday at LSU, Alabama came in at No. 9 in the latest rankings by the CFP committee Tuesday night. It is the lowest Alabama has been ranked since it was 13th at the end of the 2019 season after losing to LSU and Auburn.

The Tigers jumped up to No. 7 after beating the Crimson Tide and Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee rounded out the top five.

For the first time in the CFP era, Alabama essentially finds itself out of the playoff hunt in early November with two losses on the resumé and an unlikely path to the SEC championship.

All week, Crimson Tide players and head coach Nick Saban have said that the team is still focused on finishing the season the right way and creating value for the team and individuals. Alabama will face No. 11 Ole Miss on the road this Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. TCU (9-0)

5. Tennessee (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. LSU (7-2)

8. USC (8-1)

9. Alabama (7-2)

10. Clemson (8-1)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. UCLA (8-1)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Penn State (7-2)

15. North Carolina (8-1)

16. NC State (7-2)

17. Tulane (8-1)

18. Texas (6-3)

19. Kansas State (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (6-3)

21. Illinois (7-2)

22. UCF (7-2)

23. Florida State (6-3)

24. Kentucky (6-3)

25. Washington (7-2)

