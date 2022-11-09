Voters crowd the Bismarck Event Center to cast their votes

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Voters came out in crowds at the Bismarck Event Center for Tuesday’s election.

Voting got off to a rocky start on Tuesday for some polling locations in Burleigh county.

Eight out of 18 polling stations experienced a 20-minute delay due to computer check-in issues. However, it’s been smooth sailing since.

Poll workers at the event have been working since 6 a.m. and Duane Friedig, Burleigh County voting inspector, stated it’s been busy all day.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.