ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Voters crowd the Bismarck Event Center to cast their votes

By Christina Randall
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6zMs_0j3h9cF700

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Voters came out in crowds at the Bismarck Event Center for Tuesday’s election.

Voting got off to a rocky start on Tuesday for some polling locations in Burleigh county.

Eight out of 18 polling stations experienced a 20-minute delay due to computer check-in issues. However, it’s been smooth sailing since.

Poll workers at the event have been working since 6 a.m. and Duane Friedig, Burleigh County voting inspector, stated it’s been busy all day.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota Republicans dominant in midterm elections

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nationally, Republicans were expected to take back the House and Senate with a red wave Tuesday. The outcome is nowhere near what many polls indicated, and final results are yet to be determined. But there was a red tsunami in North Dakota. North Dakota is an...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Several Burleigh County polling sites experience 20-minute delay

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Voting got off to a rocky start Tuesday morning in several Burleigh County polling locations. According to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White, 8 of the 18 polling stations experienced a 20-minute delay this morning due to “computer check-in issues.”  Essentially, a computer program that assists election workers to ensure a […]
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Voting underway across North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voting is well underway in the capital city. Waiting lines were forming for the polling locations at 7 a.m. Eight out of the 18 polling locations in Burleigh County experienced delays in the check-in process that were resolved after 20 minutes. As of noon on Tuesday, 1,200 people had voted at the Bismarck Event Center. That polling location is expected to have between 1,500 and 1,800 votes cast.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Veterans Appreciation meal is CANCELLED

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Veterans Appreciation meal, scheduled for today, at the Bismarck/Mandan Elks Lodge is cancelled. The event will still take place, however, organizers are working on an alternate date, which will be announced later today.
BISMARCK, ND
Times-Online

Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota

BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Bismarck needs YOU to fill board, commission, authority vacancies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’ve always wanted to help your community, now’s your chance. Election Day may be over, but there are still vacancies in the operations of nine local entities that have vacancies to be filled, as well as the number of terms ending this year (and thus open positions). The following is […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Name-A-Plow

During the conversation, Arntson discussed what the contest is, how the plows are this year, how they're preparing for this week's weather, and when the winner will be announced.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Tribal Panel in Bismarck canceled today

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Native Inc. had to cancel its Tribal Panel today, which was set to honor Native American Heritage Month, due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. The panel would have been held at the Native, Inc. Community Development Corporation located on East Thayer Avenue.They are currently planning to reschedule the event and […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Sanford Health ranked among top 5 veterans employers in the nation

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Sanford Health organization has been ranked among the top 5 best employers in the nation for veterans. According to an annual survey by the publication Military Times, Sanford went from #36 in 2021 to #4 in the latest results. Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and has […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Finance: College SAVE Part 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our next series of KX Finance segments, Director of College SAVE James Barnhardt discusses the benefits of this program. In this segment, Barnhardt provides some introductory information.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

When you can expect the snowstorm to end

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
BISMARCK, ND
AccuWeather

1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota

As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.

There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy