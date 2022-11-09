Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13. The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot. Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:. 1....
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
NOLA.com
Three and out: Sports columnist Scott Rabalais chips the ice off the LSU-Arkansas game
Brian Kelly said his first LSU team is far from a finished product. He’s right. Going on the road to icy Arkansas, the Tigers played the entire game with an offense missing a couple of gears that left LSU vulnerable to an upset. And yet, LSU found a way to win 13-10 with defense and, believe it or not, special teams. Good teams, even if they’re still evolving, find ways to get the “W.”
NOLA.com
LSU gave players broth, hot chocolate at Arkansas. The Tigers were mocked mercilessly for it.
While Brian Kelly is no stranger to cold weather football from his time spent in the midwest, members of the LSU football team overwhelmingly hail from parts of the country where snow is scarce. On Saturday in Arkansas, the LSU football team woke up to cold weather for an 11...
LSU Tigers "only going to get better" with Brian Kelly as head coach
Mike Griffith joined College Football Gametime to discuss the thrilling win for LSU against Alabama, but more importantly how this is only the beginning for the Tigers under new head coach Brian Kelly.
NOLA.com
LSU women's basketball matches school record with triple-digit rout of Western Carolina
No. 16 LSU got another double-double from transfer Angel Reese and a third consecutive game in triple digits in a 107-34 victory against Western Carolina at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday. It’s only the second time LSU has scored 100 or more points in three straight games, the...
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
NOLA.com
SEC Network tried to put a Cajun spin on LSU QB Jayden Daniels' name. It didn't geaux well.
The SEC Network this week tried to throw in a little Cajun spice when it was talking about the LSU football team's huge win over Alabama, but whoever handles the chyron at the bottom of the screen struggled with the landing. When conversation turned to the standout performance by LSU...
NOLA.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
Lil Wayne shares his support for LSU after OT win over Alabama
LSU Tiger fan and Louisiana native Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday night following the team’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
KPLC TV
Investigation underway following Jennings vs. Plaquemine playoff game incident
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
theadvocate.com
East Ascension's experience shines in win over West Ouachita
East Ascension headed into its first-round playoff matchup against West Ouachita with a huge advantage in postseason experience. The discrepancy showed early and often for the Chiefs. Playing in its first playoff game since 2019, West Ouachita (6-5) fumbled the ball away three times in the first half. East Ascension...
NOLA.com
Slidell earns dominating 55-22 first-round playoff win over Hammond
After its eight-game win streak was snapped in the regular season finale, seventh-seeded Slidell was looking to start a new streak on Nov. 11. District 6-5A foe Hammond stood in the way as the Tigers opened the Division I nonselect playoffs at home. Slidell made it look easy as the...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore
Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
brproud.com
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
