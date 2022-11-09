Read full article on original website
klif.com
Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
POLICE: Man shot in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning. Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested […]
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
Two dead in shooting at Dallas medical examiner's office
Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at the Dallas County medical examiner's office Tuesday afternoon, officials said. No suspects were being sought, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said at a news conference. She said one of the deceased victims was a county employee; she did not say which.
dallasexpress.com
Identities Revealed in Medical Examiner’s Office Murder-Suicide
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday identified the two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office on Tuesday. At around 4:45 p.m. during election day, shots were heard from inside the medical examiner’s office. When law enforcement officials responded, it was...
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
KSAT 12
Texas medical examiner killed by estranged husband, ex-college basketball player in suspected murder-suicide
DALLAS – A Dallas County medical examiner was killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Tuesday, officials said. Beth Frost, 46, was believed to have been fatally shot by her estranged husband, James Frost, 51, who then turned the gun on himself, according to media reports. Officers found the pair...
'They didn't even call 911': Daughter of 82-year-old Dallas hit-and-run victim wants suspects caught
DALLAS, Texas — The daughter of 82-year-old Kristine Kelly buried her mother Thursday alongside family as detectives with the Dallas Police Department continue to search for those responsible for her mother's death. Kelly was driving to get groceries for her and her husband on Monday when she was struck...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman, Teen Found Shot in Burning Arlington Home Thursday
Arlington Police are investigating the deaths of a woman and teenager found shot Thursday afternoon in a burning home. Police said they were alerted to a suicidal person at a home on the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive at about 5:23 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said, a fire broke out inside the home.
richardsonpolice.net
RPD News and Crime Alerts
On November 11, 2022, Tyrain Mar Keis Mitchell was arrested in Commerce, TX, for a sexual assault that occurred on November 5, 2022, in Richardson, TX. Mitchell is currently in the Hunt County Jail and will be extradited to the Dallas County Jail. Previously released information:. On 11/05/22, patrol officers...
Man charged in Fort Worth road rage shooting
A man is behind bars in Fort Worth charged in a road rage shooting this week. Curtis Medrano has been captured and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and with being a felon in possession of a firearm
2 women found fatally shot in house that was on fire
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women were found fatally shot in a house that was on fire. Arlington police say they were alerted about a possible suicidal person at around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 10. Shortly after that, a fire broke out at that persons home, located in the 600 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. The Arlington Fire Department was able to put out the fire. When they entered the home, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. While first responders continued to search the home, they found a second woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information on the official cause and manner of their deaths or what their relationship was. Police say they are not currently searching for any suspects.
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House Fire
According to the Arlington Police Department, a 15-year-old girl and a 51-year-old woman who had gunshot wounds were found dead in a home following a house fire in Arlington. Both victims died of gunshot wounds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase
The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
Tarrant County inmate dies in hospital ICU, marking 10th death in 2022
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A 56-year-old inmate died at John Peter Smith Hospital’s ICU on Tuesday, according to medical examiner records. The inmate, identified as Kelvin Lavon Brown, is the tenth person to die in the custody of Tarrant County Sheriff's Office this year, according to WFAA's partners at Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Medical Record Error Disrupts North Texas Woman's Benefits
Dixie Brothers lives in White Settlement, where she takes pride in her garden, and enjoys spending time with her pets. She is a grandmother, great grandmother and is full of life. So, why would the government ever think she was dead?. "It's one of the worst things that's ever happened...
