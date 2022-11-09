ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Ricky Hatton will compete for the first time in a decade this weekend, as the former multiple-weight world champion boxes Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight.Hatton, 44, retired from professional boxing in 2012 after suffering a knockout loss to Vyacheslav Senchenko, three years after a brutal KO defeat by Manny Pacquiao in his previous bout.Ten years on from his loss to Senchenko, to the very month, Hatton returns to the ring on Saturday to take on Mexican Barrera. The 48-year-old, like his British opponent, is a former world champion in multiple weight classes.Hatton and Barrera will go head to...
worldboxingnews.net

Errol Spence Jr vs Crawford waters muddied by Oscar De La Hoya

Terence Crawford stands accused of walking away from a deal with Errol Spence Jr. despite Oscar De La Hoya’s attempts to muddy the waters. “Bud” inked a deal with Black Prime to take money upfront for a Pay Per View clash with David Avanesyan. The three-weight champion did this to avoid waiting for the Pay Per View sales from a FOX PPV undisputed battle.
worldboxingnews.net

Porter reveals he rocked heavyweight champ Usyk in stunning win

Ex-welterweight titleholder Shawn Porter discussed his fantastic victory over current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. “Showtime” revealed all on his Porter Way Podcast regarding a stunning win at 165 pounds during his amateur run. Porter also outlined that he managed to rock Usyk towards the end of the bout...
BoxingNews24.com

Next to challenge the Mayweather record

By Gav Duthie: The 50-0 undefeated record of Floyd Mayweather still stands. Another challenger to the throne ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez fell after his 44-0 record was halted after a dominating performance from Dimitrii Bivol last weekend. Ramirez was the most credible threat to the record so this article looks to the next contenders for the prize. We analyse 5 possible fighters who could dethrone Floyd and the likelihood of them doing so.
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide on Dmitry Bivol rematch or not

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez will decide whether he wants to take the rematch with Dmitry Bivol or not soon. Thus far, the popular Mexican star has been strangely quiet since Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) defended his WBA light heavyweight title successfully last weekend against Gilberto Ramirez.
TMZ.com

Boxing Champ Lawrence Okolie Spars With Jake Paul, Says He's The Real Deal

If any haters are still out there doubting Jake Paul ... boxing champ Lawrence Okolie clearly believes they need to drop that opinion ASAP -- praising the guy as the real deal in the ring following a sparring sesh with the former YouTuber on Wednesday. Okolie and Paul traded blows...
Boxing Insider

Abel Sanchez: “Canelo’s Just Too Small” For Bivol

Speaking to FightHype at the WBC convention in Acapulco, famed trainer Abel Sanchez had a considerable bit of news to give. “I’m retired,” he said. ” Sold my gym and I’m completely out of it.” Yet the man who led Gennady Golovkin to become one of the most domineering forces in boxing isn’t out of the game entirely. “I want to stay in involved in this part of it,” Sanchez said, essentially stating he wants to remain in the fight game without training fighters. Sanchez was asked if he would become a commentator. “Maybe so,” he said. “I want to spend some time in my family fight now.”
worldboxingnews.net

Hasim Rahman Jr vs Vitor Belfort set for Nov 19

THE long awaited face-off between two of combat sports most dangerous men went down ahead of MF & DAZN: X SERIES 003 on 19 November at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and both the prodigy and the former champion were fully zoned in on what it is going to take to edge this hugely exciting encounter.
AUSTIN, TX
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Says A Boxing May Take A Backseat To Jiu-Jitsu When MMA Is Over

Sean O’Malley is on a roll right now in his MMA career but it might not stop him from thinking of his future. Sean O’Malley is on his way up in the bantamweight division. He might be next for the UFC title shot, but it’s not all about the title, he enjoys the training as well. O’Malley seems to be in the driver’s seat of his career and could have plenty of opportunities when all is said and done.
Boxing Scene

WBC Clarifies Callum Smith's Mandatory Status For Artur Beterbiev's Belt At Convention

Callum Smith’s status as the mandatory challenger for Artur Beterbiev’s WBC light heavyweight title was addressed Tuesday during the sanctioning organization’s annual convention. Sort of, anyway. Kevin Rooney Jr., on behalf of Matchroom Boxing, requested clarity related to Smith’s mandated shot at Beterbiev’s belt during the WBC’s...

