Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
WYFF4.com
Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
wspa.com
Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville …. A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Laurens Police...
WYFF4.com
Man dies at hospital after crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — An Upstate man died at the hospital following a crash, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Willie Justin Harris, 31, of Chesnee, died at the hospital just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Clevenger said the crash happened sometime after 9 p.m. on...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit in Laurens Co.
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night. Troopers said at 9:20 p.m., the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital
Car flips Tuesday morning; traffic shut down for short period. SALUDA––Tuesday morning around 9:40, Saluda Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on I-26 westbound. Saluda Fire and Rescue and Columbus Fire Department arrived on the scene at mile marker 61, where officials say a vehicle...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of woman hit, killed in Laurens
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The name of an Upstate woman killed while walking along a street was released Wednesday. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashely Rushton said Shaina Summerall, 33, of Laurens, was struck by a car about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive, in Laurens.
18-year-old struck, killed by car near Chester, troopers say
CHESTER, S.C. — An 18-year-old died, and a 19-year-old was hurt after they were hit by a car shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near Chester, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. A 64-year-old driver in a 2006 Infinity struck the two on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road,...
Road closure in Greer reroutes drivers, causes delays along detour routes
A road project, along Gibbs Shoals Road at West Phillips Road, is blocking off popular roads and rerouting people who live, work or drive in the area.
FOX Carolina
Greenville man sentenced for 2018 shooting that injured one
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced that a man was recently convicted and sentenced for a 2018 shooting. Wilkins said the 26-year-old Quavon Deshay Edmunds was recently convicted by a Greenville County jury of two counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. According to Wilkins, Edmunds was sentenced to twenty-five years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
WYFF4.com
'A servant's heart': Community in shock after death of beloved grandfather in car crash
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In Anderson and Abbeville counties, family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved grandfather, husband and youth pastor after a car crash this week. Tuesday, 57-year-old Jerald Burdette took the day off, hooked his new fishing boat to the back of his truck...
Investigation underway after dogs found shot within minutes in Cherokee Co.
Beth Osmemt, the humane society's director and treasurer, told 7NEWS animal control picked up the two dogs, Moose and Cash, last week. She said the animal shelter called her team to ask for emergency medical assistance when they learned of the dogs' injuries.
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Compton, a missing 86-year-old last seen on Tuesday evening. Deputies said Compton was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane. Deputies described Compton as around 5 feet...
Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
Deadline for flagpole along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Thursday marks the last day a flagpole in Spartanburg County has until it has to be lowered or taken down.
WJCL
Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road
COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
