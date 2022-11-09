ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, SC

WYFF4.com

Two people found dead at Greenville County home, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home. The Sheriff's Office said the investigation started when a woman was reported missing. Deputies said when they arrived at a home on Saw Mill Road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies pedestrian hit in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking in Laurens Tuesday night. Troopers said at 9:20 p.m., the pedestrian and a Toyota Camry were both heading north on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive when the Camry hit the pedestrian.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital

Car flips Tuesday morning; traffic shut down for short period. SALUDA––Tuesday morning around 9:40, Saluda Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on I-26 westbound. Saluda Fire and Rescue and Columbus Fire Department arrived on the scene at mile marker 61, where officials say a vehicle...
SALUDA, NC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of woman hit, killed in Laurens

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The name of an Upstate woman killed while walking along a street was released Wednesday. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashely Rushton said Shaina Summerall, 33, of Laurens, was struck by a car about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Fleming Street Extension at Exchange Drive, in Laurens.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville man sentenced for 2018 shooting that injured one

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced that a man was recently convicted and sentenced for a 2018 shooting. Wilkins said the 26-year-old Quavon Deshay Edmunds was recently convicted by a Greenville County jury of two counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. According to Wilkins, Edmunds was sentenced to twenty-five years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WCNC

18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 86-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Compton, a missing 86-year-old last seen on Tuesday evening. Deputies said Compton was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Chipwood Lane. Deputies described Compton as around 5 feet...
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Greenwood Co. home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in Greenwood. The Greenwood City Fire Department said they responded around shortly before 10 a.m. to reports of a car hitting a house on Spring Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the car resting under the home inside the basement. Responders crawled through […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
SPARTANBURG, SC

