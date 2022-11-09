GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins announced that a man was recently convicted and sentenced for a 2018 shooting. Wilkins said the 26-year-old Quavon Deshay Edmunds was recently convicted by a Greenville County jury of two counts of Attempted Murder, Conspiracy, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle. According to Wilkins, Edmunds was sentenced to twenty-five years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO