Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Girls volleyball: Tight-knit Tenafly ends terrific run on a championship note in G3 finals
Note: This story will be updated with photos later on. Tenafly has been through it all together. The ups, the downs and over the past decade, have competed at each other’s side as teammates. Throughout the 2022 postseason, the Tigers fought to survive so they could play at least...
No. 20 Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets revenge, beats DePaul in Non-Public B final (PHOTOS)
The pass made contact with UNC commit Melina Rebimbas’ right foot and then she used that same leg to circle around the ball without touching it. That subtle fake was followed by a touch with her left foot and a few more dribbles followed before Rebimbas ripped a shot into the back of the net.
WATCH: Rutgers Prep celebrates winning Non-Public B girls soccer championship
Rutgers Prep, No. 20 in NJ.com Top 20, got revenge on Sunday, knocking off No 6 DePaul, 3-1, in the NJSIAA/Wawa Non-Public B final. It was the second state title for Rutgers Prep in the last four years. UNC commit Melina Rebimbas scored twice and sophomore Addison Halpern hit the...
Girls Volleyball: Lodi Immaculate, in control wire to wire, wins first state title
Many of Lodi Immaculate’s volleyball players returned from last year’s state finalist squad that came up just short in the title game. Taking control right away in this year’s championship match, there would be no denying the Blue Wolves. Only trailing after the very first point of...
Maddie Kellogg’s late game heroics, redemption propel Ramapo to Group 3 title
Knees bent and hands down in front of her, Ramapo goalie Maddie Kellogg stood there stoic and unflinching like a statue in front of the net. Then, right as Cherry Hill West’s final shooter took her second step the ball, Kellogg responded in kind with an ever-so small hop to the right.
Haddon Township rallies to win first Group 1 title since 2016
Haddon Township had been thinking about the 2021 Group 1 final for the past 364 days. The Hawks, ranked No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to Waldwick in the state title game last year 2-0, and it’s something they haven’t been able to stop thinking about.
Roskos’ late-game heroics propel Delran boys soccer past Ramsey in Group 2 title game
Ramsey’s back line had Drew Roskos locked down for most of the first half, sending double teams and man-markings his way as they tried to force the ball away from him. But as many defenses have learned throughout the season, shutting down Roskos for a full 90 minutes is a task that few teams have ever accomplished.
Girls Volleyball: Three stars from Westfield’s Group 4 final victory
It was a historic Sunday for Westfield. For the first time in their history, the Blue Devils have won a state title with a 27-25, 25-27, 25-14 win over Old Bridge in Franklin.
GIrls Volleyball: No. 5 Westfield captures long-awaited first state title
A mid-season quad against North Hunterdon, Hunterdon Central and Williamstown was just the boost Westfield needed. All of a sudden, a team that was hesitant about what its goals wanted to be started to be locked in on the biggest goal possible.
Cherokee boys soccer stuns West Orange, wins their first Group 4 title since 2011
Make it four state titles in four appearances for Cherokee. Cherokee, ranked No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, stunned No. 3 West Orange with a 3-1 penalty kick victory in the Group 4 state final. The score was tied 1-1 after regulation. Senior Chris Meder scored the game-winning penalty goal to propel the Chiefs to their first state title since 2011.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 4 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: Freehold Twp vs Ridgewood (NJSIAA Group 4 Final) on November 13, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 4 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Girls Volleyball: No. 3 Bogota dominates en route to Group 1 four-peat
State championship volleyball matches are not supposed to be non-competitive coronations, most especially in Group 1. But a loaded team from Bogota did not get that memo on Sunday. Shaking off a sluggish start in the first set, Bogota – No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20 – steamrolled to...
WATCH: Haddon Township boys soccer celebrates their Group 1 title victory
Haddon Township is finally back atop the mountain of Group 1. Haddon Township, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, avenged last season state title loss with a 2-1 victory over Waldwick in the Group 1 state title game.
Girls soccer photos: Ramapo vs. Cherry Hill West in Group 3 Final, Nov. 13, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
WATCH: No. 10 Delran celebrates winning Group 2 boys soccer championship
No. 10 Delran defeated No. 9 Ramsey 1-0 in the Group 2 final on Sunday afternoon at Franklin High School. The Bears’ Drew Roskos scored his 25th goals of the season in the 76th minute to snap a 0-0 deadlock. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
Three stars of the match: Girls volleyball Group 3 finals, Tenafly vs. Colts Neck
Tapia was stifling in the championship win, going for nine kills and a season-high five blocks. She was Tenafly’s secret weapon for so long and was crucial for the entirety of their postseason run.
Man of the Match and other stars from Haddon Township Group 1 state title win
Haddon Township is finally back atop the mountain of Group 1. Haddon Township, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, avenged last season’s state title loss with a 2-1 victory over Waldwick in the Group 1 state title game.
Girls volleyball: Immaculate Heart completes dream season in Non-Public A championship
Note: This story will be updated with photos and quotes. Immaculate Heart returns the top. In a rematch of last season’s group championship, the two top-ranked teams in the state squared off in the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy girls volleyball tournament Non-Public A title match on Sunday at Franklin High School.
Man of the Match and other star players from No. 19 Cherokee’s Group 4 title win
Cherokee, the No. 19-ranked team in the state, captured its first Group 4 title since 2011 and fourth overall with a 3-1 penalty kick win over No. 3 West Orange on Sunday afternoon at Franklin High School. Here are the top players from the game:. MAN OF THE MATCH. Chris...
Road warriors: West Orange football captures 1st sectional title with win at Phillipsburg
Heading into the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 championship game of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics football playoffs, the West Orange football team had won all six of its road games this season. In their seventh road game of 2022, the Mountaineers delivered their most impressive performance away from home to...
