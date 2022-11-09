EagleHerald will have a Thursday edition

Related
10 FREE Events in November 2022
November is the calm between the holiday storm. This month is a great reminder to sloooow down and enjoy the beauty around us. Lincoln has so many activities and events and many are FREE, including all of the events listed below. Want to know about all the family friendly events...
Breakfast with Santa at Central Park!
Fall is here, the holidays are near, and Santa Claus is coming back to town! Join us for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Goldy S. Lewis Community Center at Central Park to celebrate the holiday season. All families will enjoy...
MacKID Picks: 5 Events Not To Miss This Week
No matter your child's interests, we have an event for them this week! Our MacKID picks for the week include raising money for wounded veterans, talking to a real archaeologist, learning all about airplanes, finding out the history of rap, and stretching through a yoga class. We hope you have a GREAT week!
Act of Congress to headline “Christmas in Helena” event
HELENA — Helena will kick off the Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. with its annual Christmas in Helena tree lighting and holiday market event. In addition, headlining this year’s festivities will be popular musical performers Act of Congress. The band has performed in venues around the globe serving as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors, led by the U.S. State Department.
Haverhill’s Annual Veterans Day Parade Starts Friday at Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Haverhill’s annual Veterans Day Parade begins tomorrow morning, starting at the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park and following the new route to downtown established last year. The parade, organized by a coalition that includes American Legion Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, Haverhill’s Veterans’ Services Department,...
Eagle Herald
