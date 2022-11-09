ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EagleHerald will have a Thursday edition

By Dan Kitkowski
 2 days ago

There will be no EagleHerald print edition on Friday because of Veterans Day, a federal holiday with no mail delivery. Instead, there will be a print edition on Thursday.

Shelby Reporter

Act of Congress to headline “Christmas in Helena” event

HELENA — Helena will kick off the Christmas season on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. with its annual Christmas in Helena tree lighting and holiday market event. In addition, headlining this year’s festivities will be popular musical performers Act of Congress. The band has performed in venues around the globe serving as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors, led by the U.S. State Department.
Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

