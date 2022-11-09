ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My daughter is battling terminal cancer so we’re celebrating Christmas this weekend

By Aliki Kraterou
 2 days ago
A MUM has decided to celebrate Christmas early this year as her daughter is battling terminal cancer.

Nicola Nuttall said her family decided to "bring Christmas forward" and celebrate it this weekend as her daughter Laura's tumour has returned.

The family decided to celebrate Christmas early this year Credit: PA
Laura recently underwent another surgery to remove the tumour Credit: Rex

Laura, 22, who has been battling cancer for four years, recently underwent her fourth major surgery but the cancer was back a few days later.

And now her mum is planning an early Christmas dinner.

She told BBC Breakfast: "Laura has two weeks of quite intense radiotherapy.

"We've got one chance with this radiotherapy and we don't know how Laura is going to feel at the end of it or whether it is going to leave her with lasting side effects.

"So we just thought rather than wait we'll bring Christmas forward.

"We are going to celebrate and be grateful for the fact we have this time together".

Laura, was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer in 2018 after a routine eye test.

The 22-year-old from Barrowford in Lancashire was initially given 12 months.

Since then she was determined to tick goals off her bucket list, including graduating, completing the Great North Run and presenting a BBC weather forecast.

Her mum said she is ready to celebrate again in December and add more to Laura's bucket list.

She added: "We've got lots more things on the list. We are not giving up yet.

"She was only given 12 months and she has been here for four [years] - and I intend for her to be here for many more."

Laura posing with her mum Nicola Credit: Supplied
She has ticked goals off her bucket list including presenting a BBC weather forecast Credit: BBC

Comments / 20

Eh Whatever
2d ago

This puts my problems into perspective. I wish her many many more years celebrating Christmas & I hope this one is AMAZING for them all!!

Reply(1)
11
75ct
2d ago

🙏🙏🙏Prayers and healings send to you and all the family's and Beautiful daughter,may you all enjoy many, many more Christmas together.

Reply
7
Carolyn
2d ago

I do hope you and your family have the most amazing Christmas you've ever had! God bless you all and enjoy!

Reply
6
