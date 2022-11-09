ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

I was wrong about the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island – here’s why

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnOH9_0j3h7zeg00

The iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island was probably the biggest surprise from the iPhone 14 launch event in early September. We knew the iPhone 14 would have a new pill-shaped notch heading into the event. But we had no idea how Apple would “weaponize” it with software.

The pill notch is a necessary design compromise. But the Dynamic Island turned it into the most talked-about new iPhone 14 feature. It’s a feature that Android app developers have already started to copy.

Still, I said at the time that I’d rather turn off the screen distractions on my iPhone 14 Pro. I can do without the interactions that appear in the Dynamic Island. Two months later, I realized how much I actually like it, to the point of taking it for granted.

The Dynamic Island displays content from up to two apps with ongoing background activity. Many of Apple’s iPhone apps support the Dynamic Island. More third-party apps will do so as well as developers adapt to the new technology.

On top of that, there’s the support for Live Activities that arrived in the iOS 16.1 update. This should further convince developers to customize their apps to show content on the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island when appropriate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxZdT_0j3h7zeg00
Examples of Dynamic Island animation on iPhone 14 Pro. Image source: Apple Inc.

I said before that I hardly interact with the Dynamic Island, but I’ve come to appreciate those interactions. The information it presents doesn’t always require interaction either. Whether you like the animations or not, you get used to seeing the Dynamic Island extend and contract.

Over time, I’ve come to appreciate it and take it for granted for a reason I hadn’t stopped to consider before: Multitasking. The apps that appear in the iPhone 14 Pro’s software notch are often apps that require your attention.

For example, you might want to check on the Uber you just booked without going into the iPhone’s multitasking menu. I can repeat the process as many times as I need for updates and then go back to what I was doing on the iPhone.

The same goes for tapping on a new song’s album to find out what song it actually is. No more hunting for the music app in the long list of open apps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAuiX_0j3h7zeg00
iPhone 14 Pro at Apple’s September event. Image source: Apple

They might seem inconsequential, but these rare interactions with the Dynamic Island are simply great. The whole thing just works. The Dynamic Island saves you time, and you can focus on whatever app or activity you’re engaged in.

Sure, it’s only a few seconds that you save here and there, but it’s still a neat feature that appeals to human nature. Ideally, we want everything to be done quickly and easily. We’re also lazy and ready to utilize whatever shortcuts are available.

That’s why I was wrong about the Dynamic Island when I thought I’d want to turn it off. It’s now an iPhone 14 Pro feature I take for granted, one that I’d certainly miss if I were to move to a model with a regular notch. And it’s a feature I no longer want to turn off.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)

You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…. After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Phone Arena

The iPhone 14 Plus flops! Why Apple made a mistake with its iPhone 14 lineup

The iPhone 14 Plus is Apple’s first attempt at a less expensive big-screened iPhone in recent history. For the last couple of years the 6.7” display was reserved for the ultra-premium Pro Max. However, in light of poor iPhone mini sales, the Cupertino company decided to shake things up a bit and discard its smallest iPhone in favor of the new Plus.
The Verge

How to record a phone call on an iPhone

Are you trying to find a way to record your phone calls on an iPhone call, say, for an interview? Unfortunately, there’s no native feature or app that allows you to do that in a straightforward manner given the potential legal repercussions Apple could face. Thankfully, though, there are a few ways to get around that obstacle.
The Independent

Apple confirms it is changing the iPhone’s charging plug

Apple will change the plug on the bottom of the iPhone, it has confirmed.The company will comply with a new EU ruling that will force all devices to use the same USB-C standard, a senior executive said. While the rule affects all such devices, Apple remains the only significant phone manufacturer that has not yet switched to the standard.As such, it will be forced to remove the Lightning cable on the bottom of the phone.Apple’s marketing boss, Greg Joswiak, said that “obviously we’ll have to comply, we have no choice”, in response to a question during a live Wall Street...
BGR.com

Apple struggles to find next Jony Ive as his successor leaves the company

A couple of weeks ago, BGR reported that Apple’s design chief was leaving the company after three years in the role. While the transition will take a few more months, a new report indicates that Apple is struggling to find a successor for the role that’s been Jony Ive’s for years. Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

iOS 16.2 brings Custom Accessibility Mode to iPhone, and it’s a big deal

After the big iOS 16.1 update, Apple is already testing iOS 16.2 with developers. The next major iPhone operating system update will bring a feature called Custom Accessibility Mode that will be available to all iPhone users on iOS 16.2 or later. The new feature’s name might not be enough to indicate how important it is. But Custom Accessibility Mode is certainly something to keep in mind for future use.
ZDNet

Black Friday phone deals: The best early sales on iPhone and Android phones

I wouldn't blame you if you've held off on upgrading your smartphone all these months. For one, it's always helpful to get a scope of what every manufacturer has to offer with their latest handsets. And secondly, discounts and sales are more significant than ever with the current state of the economy.
9to5Mac

Showdown: Here’s how much battery iPhone 14 Pro Max had when Pixel 7 Pro died

Apple is known for using smaller battery capacities in its iPhones than what we see in Android smartphones. But it can usually make up the difference with tight hardware/software integration. In the latest battery test, PhoneBuff found out how much power the iPhone 14 Pro Max had left when Google’s Pixel 7 Pro died.
9to5Mac

Apple raises trade-in values for some iPhone models, lowers offers for others

Apple has adjusted the trade-in values for many older iPhone models this week as we quickly dive into the important holiday shopping season. This applies to models such as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 series, and more. Trade-in values have increased for some models and decreased for others…
TechRadar

I'm an iPhone user and here's the Black Friday Apple Watch deals I'm hoping for

After years of enjoying my Samsung Galaxy phones, I switched back to the iPhone this year when I purchased my Apple iPhone 14 Pro. I had been using a Garmin Swim 2 fitness band for the summer, and that watch works fine with my new iPhone, but what I really want is to have a watch that matches my phone perfectly. That’s why at the upcoming Black Friday deals event I’m keeping an eye out for Black Friday smartwatch deals on Apple’s wearable, and here are the one I’d prefer.
The Verge

iPhone 14 Pro vs. S22 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro: what 1,000 photos tell us

After so many years of megapixel stasis, Apple finally upgraded the iPhone’s camera to a 48-megapixel sensor this year. Previously, the iPhone’s most advanced camera was the 12-megapixel main wide-angle sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro. This hardware update brings it closer to the Google Pixel 7 Pro’s 50-megapixel main sensor but nowhere near the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel main sensor.
BGR.com

iCloud Photos integration rolling out now on Windows 11

Not everyone with an iPhone also owns a Mac. There are a bunch of split iOS-Windows users out there – myself included – and the lack of interoperability between these platforms can be frustrating. Thankfully, Microsoft and Apple will continue to set aside their differences to the benefit of users of both platforms, as was the case on Wednesday when Microsoft brought iCloud Photos integration to the Photos app on Windows 11.
BGR.com

You’re stuck with the Gmail redesign starting this month

At the beginning of the year, Google announced a redesign for Gmail called the “integrated view.” The rollout started back in February, and by now, virtually everyone has access to the new design. Of course, if you prefer the old design, you can still switch back, but that won’t be the case for much longer. This week, Google announced that the integrated view “will become the standard experience for Gmail” by the end of November.
BGR.com

BGR.com

347K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy