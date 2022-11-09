We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is a lot on the line in the Falcons-Panthers Thursday Night Football game, as Atlanta needs a win to stay in first in the NFC South, while a Panthers victory could potentially move Carolina within a game of first. Bettors who want to have something on the line would be well served using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, as it delivers $1,250 in first-bet insurance to new customers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO