Alabama vs. Ole Miss preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
A pair of second- and third-place teams in the SEC West square off in Oxford this weekend as Alabama visits Ole Miss in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. It's an unusual spot for the Crimson Tide to be in, losing multiple games before the Iron Bowl for the first time since 2010, at 7-2 ...
Alabama vs. Ole Miss; Georgia vs. Mississippi State; here are some of the top SEC matchups this week
Tenth-ranked Alabama looks to regroup from losing two of three when it visits border rival and No. 11 Mississippi. The Tide have won the last six against the Rebels, who are coming off a bye after beating Texas A&M. Alabama is third in the SEC West and aims to avoid...
Alabama Drops to Lowest CFP Ranking Since 2019
The Crimson Tide dropped three spots after losing to LSU.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking
The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN
Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
Georgia-Mississippi State football series history
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hit the road for their third true road game of the 2022 college football season. Georgia is playing at Mississippi State, who is undefeated at home this season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 6-3 and are coming off an overtime win over the Auburn Tigers....
Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a “True Winner” In Ryan Puglisi
"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Mr. CFB: LSU, Tennessee Could Give CFP Selection Committee Some Hard Decisions
As expected, Georgia used its 27-13 win over Tennessee last Saturday to jump from No. 3 to No. 1 in the latest set of rankings released by the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday night. So the road for the Bulldogs (9-0), the defending national champions, is clear: Win their final ...
Competition gets tougher as Georgia travels to Wake Forest
Mike White got a win in his first game as the Georgia coach but a second victory figures to be
LSU controls playoff destiny? Where do Alabama, Clemson go next? College Football Fix discusses
Does LSU control its playoff destiny? What is the outlook for Alabama and Clemson in the future? College Football Fix discusses these topics and more.
With Their New QB, Ducks Nix Any Ideas This Was a Rebuilding Year
He is the most formidable Bo the University of Washington football team has had to face since Bo Schembechler. He can throw it high and hard and has a girl on his arm like Bo Belinsky, and plays to a large crowd like Bo Diddley. Unfortunately, the Huskies don't have...
Alabama High School Football Playoff Scores, Brackets: Live updates From AHSAA Second-Round Games
The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 4) with second-round games across the state. Several big games are on the schedule, including Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover in the 7A playoffs and Hueytown at Theodore in the 6A playoffs. In the 5A playoffs Gulf Shores travels to Central-Clay County for a showdown between two of the best coaching staffs in the state.
Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut
The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Bonus Offer for NFL Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is a lot on the line in the Falcons-Panthers Thursday Night Football game, as Atlanta needs a win to stay in first in the NFC South, while a Panthers victory could potentially move Carolina within a game of first. Bettors who want to have something on the line would be well served using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, as it delivers $1,250 in first-bet insurance to new customers.
Broncos Will Start Graham Glasgow at Center vs. Titans
The Denver Broncos are emerging from the bye week with a full focus on knocking off the Tennessee Titans on the road. As has been the trend this year, the Broncos lost another starter in their last game when center Lloyd Cushenberry III went down with a groin injury in London.
CFP chair discusses Vols playing in rain, three-point lead at Georgia
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST (CBS). Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The second College Football Playoff top 25 poll was released Tuesday. Tennessee is...
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds and pick – 11/12/2022
The #10 Alabama Crimson Tide visit the #11 Ole Miss Rebels in a top-25 SEC matchup on Saturday. The kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 pm ET. Below we continue our College Football odds series with an Alabama-Ole Miss prediction and pick. Alabama is 7-2 having lost two of their last...
No. 10 Alabama visits No. 11 Mississippi in SEC West clash
No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC, No. 9 CFP) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-2, 4-1, No. 11 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (CBS) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Alabama by 11 1/2. Series record: Alabama leads 57-10-2. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Xavier looks to keep rolling on home court, faces Montana
Xavier University continues its season-opening four-game homestand on Friday night when it welcomes the Montana Grizzlies in the first meeting
