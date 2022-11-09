ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Playoff Ranking

The Alabama Crimson Tide have likely been removed from College Football Playoff contention. With two losses in their last three games, the typically-dominant SEC powerhouse earned a No. 9 spot in this week's CFP rankings. The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Should be higher...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN

Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Centre Daily

Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a “True Winner” In Ryan Puglisi

"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily

With Their New QB, Ducks Nix Any Ideas This Was a Rebuilding Year

He is the most formidable Bo the University of Washington football team has had to face since Bo Schembechler. He can throw it high and hard and has a girl on his arm like Bo Belinsky, and plays to a large crowd like Bo Diddley. Unfortunately, the Huskies don't have...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Alabama High School Football Playoff Scores, Brackets: Live updates From AHSAA Second-Round Games

The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 4) with second-round games across the state. Several big games are on the schedule, including Hewitt-Trussville at Hoover in the 7A playoffs and Hueytown at Theodore in the 6A playoffs. In the 5A playoffs Gulf Shores travels to Central-Clay County for a showdown between two of the best coaching staffs in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut

The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Centre Daily

Broncos Will Start Graham Glasgow at Center vs. Titans

The Denver Broncos are emerging from the bye week with a full focus on knocking off the Tennessee Titans on the road. As has been the trend this year, the Broncos lost another starter in their last game when center Lloyd Cushenberry III went down with a groin injury in London.
DENVER, CO

