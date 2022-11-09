ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility

Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
TheStreet

Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again

The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
Observer

If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess

For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
CNN

Crypto is in chaos as FTX teeters on the verge of bankruptcy

New York CNN Business — In less than a week, a 30-year-old entrepreneur once hailed as a modern-day J.P. Morgan watched his digital empire, including billions of his own fortune, evaporate in a death spiral that’s shaken the foundations of the trillion-dollar crypto industry. On Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried...
Axios

FTX's U.S. business is in trouble

When global crypto exchange FTX imploded earlier this week, a spokesperson declared that the company's U.S. affiliate was separate and solid. Be smart: That was wishful thinking. What to know: FTX US is indeed legally distinct from its global sister, based in California instead of in the Bahamas. It has...
FTX collapse is looking a lot like crypto's Lehman moment

If Tuesday was crypto's Bear Stearns moment — the day that a central player in a financial ecosystem collapsed into the arms of a much bigger rival — then Wednesday was its Lehman Brothers moment, with that same central player simply imploding into a balance-sheet hole of unknowable size.
CoinTelegraph

Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
SFGate

Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival

The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
