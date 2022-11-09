Read full article on original website
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
What happened to FTX and could the crisis spill over to the rest of crypto?
International exchange for crypto assets is in effect unregulated – and may have been built on sand
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
Crypto’s self-appointed savior just reached for a lifeline of his own
Editor’s Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. It was a jaw-dropping, curse-out-loud-at-work kind of day in the crypto world, which, even on its best day, is a volatile and weird place.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
US authorities investigating cryptocurrency exchange FTX after sudden collapse
NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the crypto world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself...
Crypto Is in Big Trouble Again
The year 2022 is turning into hell for the crypto industry. The cryptocurrency market has lost over $2 trillion since hitting a record high of $3 trillion in November 2021, amid crypto mania, according to data firm CoinGecko. This decline is explained by fears linked to an upcoming recession, which...
Observer
If Binance Buys FTX, the Crypto World Is a Mess
For a time it looked like a Twitter feud. Over the weekend Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted that his company was selling its holdings of FTT, the native token of FTX, a rival exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, however, it looks like...
Crypto is in chaos as FTX teeters on the verge of bankruptcy
New York CNN Business — In less than a week, a 30-year-old entrepreneur once hailed as a modern-day J.P. Morgan watched his digital empire, including billions of his own fortune, evaporate in a death spiral that’s shaken the foundations of the trillion-dollar crypto industry. On Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
FTX's U.S. business is in trouble
When global crypto exchange FTX imploded earlier this week, a spokesperson declared that the company's U.S. affiliate was separate and solid. Be smart: That was wishful thinking. What to know: FTX US is indeed legally distinct from its global sister, based in California instead of in the Bahamas. It has...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said FTX reached out for help with emergency funds, but Armstrong said he felt "duped" by Sam Bankman-Fried.
FTX collapse is looking a lot like crypto's Lehman moment
If Tuesday was crypto's Bear Stearns moment — the day that a central player in a financial ecosystem collapsed into the arms of a much bigger rival — then Wednesday was its Lehman Brothers moment, with that same central player simply imploding into a balance-sheet hole of unknowable size.
dailyhodl.com
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Addresses FTX Implosion, Says Regulations Very Clear but Crypto Industry Non-Compliant
The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is responding to the collapse of FTX by saying the crypto industry is largely non-compliant with existing regulations. In a new interview with CNBC, SEC head Gary Gensler discusses the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s giant crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research.
CoinTelegraph
Unclear regulations drove 95% of trading activity offshore: Coinbase CEO
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong was not delighted with the news about the United States regulators looking into FTX.US along with Coinbase and Binance.US in the wake of the FTX crisis. Armstrong said that the enforcement action against U.S.-based companies for the irregularities committed by an offshore crypto exchange that fall...
Binance CEO says takeover of rival FTX is not a 'win for us' and shares 2 big lessons for crypto industry
Changpeng Zhao doesn't view the takeover of FTX as a "win for us," according to a memo to Binance employees. "Regulators will scrutinise exchanges even more. Licenses around the globe will be harder to get," he said. The Binance CEO also shared on Twitter his takeaways for the crypto industry.
SFGate
Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival
The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
Axios
