Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Soccer: No. 3 Buckeyes regular season ends with 2-1 loss to No. 2 Scarlet Knights in Big Ten Tournament semifinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen’ to wrap up the Columbus Jewish Film FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey
CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
Eleven Warriors
In-State Prospects Chris Henry Jr. and Jake Cook to Visit Ohio State This Weekend, Four-Star 2024 DE Nigel Smith Considering Attending Michigan Game
Cincinnati wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. was one of the best prospects to camp at Ohio State last summer, regardless of class. That’s a pretty impressive feat, considering it led to the 2026 prospect picking up an offer from the Buckeyes before ever playing a high school game. Boasting a 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame, Henry won individual drill after individual drill, especially beating defensive backs on deep routes.
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday.
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair reveals why committee kept Ohio State ahead of Michigan
The Week 11 version of the CFP Playoff Rankings is here. Georgia gets the top spot, Ohio State is No. 2, Michigan is No. 3, and TCU moves up to No. 4. committee chairman Boo Corrigan explained the rationale behind keeping Ohio State ahead of Michigan, noting that Ohio State defeated Notre Dame.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy has message for Ohio State
Heading into the 2021 season, not many people believed the Michigan Wolverines had any shot at all of beating Ohio State. Well, that is exactly what the Wolverines did as they not only dominated the Buckeyes, but they went on to win the Big Ten Championship, and advance to their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff. Now, the question is, can the Wolverines continue to beat the Buckeyes on a regular basis, or will the Buckeyes resume their dominance? Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy believes last year was just the beginning and he has a message for the Buckeyes.
No. 14 Ohio State comes back, downs No. 5 Tennessee 87-75
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half, leading No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-75 victory over No. 5 Tennessee on Tuesday night in the season opener. Ohio State erased Tennessee’s 41-33 halftime lead and outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter. Mikesell powered the Buckeyes’ surge as they closed the third on a 12-0 run, contributing 10 points during that span. The Lady Vols narrowed the lead to eight points with 5:43 to go, but the Buckeyes wouldn’t let it get close. “It does set a tone for us,” Mikesell said. “We ended on a really high note last year, and I think we have an unbelievable ceiling.”
ocolly.com
OSU WBB signs two on Early Signing Day
Jacie Hoyt just signed her first two players of the 2023 class. On Wednesday, the early signing day period arrived and two class-of-2023 commits to OSU have signed. Stailee Heard: 6-foot guard from Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Heard arrives at OSU as a tall guard from Sapulpa High School. Heard in her...
"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury
Nearly a year since he last played, the sixth-year senior scored a game-high 20 points against Robert Morris.
saturdaytradition.com
Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury
Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
WLWT 5
A look at the impact of JD Vance's victory in Ohio US Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It was a heady moment for J.D. Vance late Tuesday night when his supporters at a GOP watch party in Columbus began chanting, "J. D., J. D., J. D., J. D." As they continued, he smiled with a hand over his heart and said, "Thank you, guys. thank you."
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Motion for Stay Granted in Columbus Preemption Case
A motion by the State to stay a recent ruling involving Ohio's firearm preemption law has been granted. This is good news just one day after the City of Columbus decided to use the erroneous ruling as an excuse to announce municipal gun control laws. This case has been developing...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
NBC4 Columbus
Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals
Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
Body Found On Major Ohio Highway Was There For Hours
Police received a call five hours after the incident occurred.
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. Tuesday evening forecast 11-8-22 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing...
Comments / 0