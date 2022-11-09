ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Will rain impact voter turnout in Fresno?

By Gabe Salazar
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KGPE ) – In-person voters are braving the rain across the Central Valley Tuesday across Fresno County’s 53 voting centers.

However, according to a study by the Journal of Politics, bad weather on election day can impact voter turnout with last-minute voters choosing to stay home.

“I like the security of handing my ballot in and watching it go in that machine,” said voter Janice Monsen.

Voters Ed and Janice Monsen are not letting wet weather wash away their votes.

“I don’t trust those mail-in ballots and those drop-offs and all that. So that’s why I like to come here and stick my ballot in the machine,” said Monsen.

So far, Fresno County Clerk James Kus says there have been no cases of ballot fraud and no active investigations of voter intimidation. At the same time, voter turnout has been underwhelming. Kus says it might be because of voter burnout.

“There have been a lot of elections in Fresno County and across the state over the last 18 months, and that may have had some effect on voter turnout for this election,” said Kus.

About 20% of Fresno County’s nearly 500,000 registered voters returned their ballots before election day, but Kus expects an influx of voters Tuesday.

“Our in-person voting has been picking up the last couple of days. we’re expecting a very busy day today.”

Kus says even though it is election day, it’s more like election week as many of these races won’t be decided by the end of the night. That is because mail-in ballots can be mailed on election day and they have until November 15th to arrive and be counted.

“We’ll continue after election day to process all the vote-by-mail ballots that we receive today, and the next week if they’re postmarked by election day,” said Kus.

Related
GV Wire

Former Fresno Councilmember Among Leaders in Clovis School Races

Nonprofit executive and former Fresno City Councilmember Clint Olivier and teacher-parent Deena Combs-Flores lead in their bids for seats on the Clovis Unified School Board following Tuesday’s elections. Olivier is one of four candidates vying for election to the Area 1 seat, which is entirely within the city of...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why Fresno County’s GOP is happy with the midterms

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County GOP Chairman Fred Vanderhoof says the valley votes much more conservatively than much of the rest of the state. Vanderhoof says that means the Central Valley has less power in the bread-and-butter decisions impacting the area that are made in Sacramento. “We’re not represented as we like in Sacramento,” […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to cast your vote in the 2022 midterms

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The midterms are just about here, but many in the Central Valley have already cast their vote. In Fresno County, over 100,000 people have already cast their votes even before Election Day. If you are one of the people who haven’t voted yet, there are more than 30 different items […]
yourcentralvalley.com

RESULTS: Links to all the election vote numbers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – YourCentralValley.com is your home for the latest election numbers. After months of campaigning, Tuesday is election day. If you have not voted by mail-in ballot, you can register in person in your local election office on Election Day. The polls close at 8:00 p.m. and...
FRESNO, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Incumbent Caballero defeating challenger Shor in 14th State Senate race

As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Democrat incumbent State Senator Anna Caballero was soundly defeating Republican challenger, businessman and Rabbi Amnon Shor in the race for the newly drawn 14th District. That update shows 306 of...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
abc10.com

Valadao leading Salas for Congress, CA-22: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — David Valadao has always been a political outlier. A Republican from a Hanford dairy family, he was first elected in 2012 and has regularly outperformed the blue tint of his district. The secret to his success: A moderate brand of Republicanism, coupled with low turnout among the area’s largest Democratic leaning voting bloc, Latinos. That luck briefly petered out during the “blue wave” election in 2018, when he was unseated by a Democrat. But in 2020, Valadao was reelected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Fresno County GOP Ballot Returns Outpacing Dems. Will Trend Hold?

Rain predicted for Tuesday’s election finale could affect voter turnout, Fresno County elections chief James Kus said. “Rain or other bad weather is likely to have a damping effect on turnout (pun not intended). But Fresno County voters are a tenacious group and I expect a solid turnout tomorrow no matter the weather and the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters and our Election Workers are ready to serve the public throughout the day,” Kus said.
thesungazette.com

Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD

TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
VISALIA, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns

Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E meeting follows pressure by Fresno leaders

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A meeting between PG&E executives and the California Building Industry Association (CBIA) that took place on November 7 was said to have produced some positive results. The meeting follows efforts from Fresno leaders, including Mayor Jerry Dyer and City Council members, who called out PG&E for their “high rates, and lack […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This is the new president of Clovis Community College

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming president of Clovis Community College was announced on Wednesday, revealing that Dr. Kim E. Armstrong from Arkansas State University is set to take on the position on January 3, 2023. Dr. Armstrong’s appointment was unanimously approved by the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees on November 1. […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

