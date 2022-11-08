Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million in the period.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ryan Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. (RYAN) on Thursday reported net income of $29.3 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share. The insurance company posted revenue...
Raleigh News & Observer
Transcontinental Realty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported earnings of $378.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $43.79. The real estate investor posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Intel Stock Slides As JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With ‘Underweight’ Rating
Intel Corp. (INTC) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Friday after analysts at JPMorgan resumed their coverage of the chipmaker with an 'underweight' rating. JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur slashed his price target on the stock in half, to $32 each, noting that it may take "several years before Intel is able to reverse the tide to reclaim technology leadership in hopes of regaining market share" following a series of errors in development and production and the rise of data center competitors such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Free Report. Sur had previously pegged Intel at 'Overweight'
Comments / 0