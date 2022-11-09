Read full article on original website
Related
Katie Quackenbush sentenced to probation for reckless endangerment
Katie Quackenbush has been sentenced to 11 months, 29 days of probation. Katie Quackenbush appeared in court on Thursday after multiple hearing delays.
Philadelphia man killed FedEx driving instructor after receiving negative evaluation, prosecutors say
A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his FedEx driving instructor after receiving a negative evaluation weeks earlier.
Biker with backpack full of gasoline ignites when Arkansas trooper uses Taser during traffic stop
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said. The Oct. 13 traffic stop was captured on dramatic dashcam video provided Thursday to The Associated Press...
Comments / 0