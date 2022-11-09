Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results

1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9: Democrat Paul Takac was declared the winner in the new 82nd state House District with 56% of the vote. Republican Justin Behrens received 44%. The Associated Press called the race at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday.

2 a.m. Wednesday: John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. The Democrat garnered 50% of the vote compared to 48% for Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. The Associated Press declared Fetterman the winner at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday.

12:45 a.m. Wednesday : Democrat Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania governor’s race. The Associated Press declared Shapiro the winner at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday. Shapiro received 54.5% of the vote as he defeated Republican Doug Mastriano and several third-party candidates.

12:10 a.m. Wednesday: The Associated Press declared incumbent Reps. Scott Conklin and Kerry Benninghoff as winners of their respective races in the state House.

Conklin, D-Rush Township, won with 62% of the vote in the 77th District against Republican Steve Yetsko. AP called the race for Conklin at 11:54 p.m. on Election Day.

Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, was reelected to his 171st District seat with 69% of the vote against Democrat Robert Zeigler. AP called the race for Benninghoff at 11:51 p.m. on Election Day.

11 p.m. Election Day: As of 10:32 p.m., Centre County reported 61,537 ballots were cast in the 2022 election. Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman continued to lead their respective races in the county.

Rep. Glenn Thompson took the lead in the county over Democrat Mike Molesevich in their race for the U.S. House. The Associated Press declared Thompson the winner at 10:55 p.m.

Scott Conklin, Paul Takac and Kerry Benninghoff continued to lead in their races for the state House.

10:15 p.m. Election Day: Within the past half-hour, Centre County has begun posting election results. They are a mix of mail ballots and in-person voting.

As of 10:04 p.m., the county reported a turnout of 42,399 voters. The majority in Centre County voted for Democrats Josh Shapiro for governor and John Fetterman for U.S. Senate.

Democrat Mike Molesevich had the lead in Centre County over incumbent Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson for Congress, but Thompson had a commanding lead overall in the 18-county 15th Congressional District.

Rep. Scott Conklin, the incumbent Democrat was leading Republican Steve Yetsko in the 77th state House District. In the 82nd District, Democrat Paul Takac winning the race against Republican Justin Behrens.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Kerry Benninghoff was leading in the 171st District against Democrat Robert Zeigler. The Centre County district stretches into Mifflin County, where Benninghoff was also ahead.

Original story: The polls have closed in Pennsylvania and votes are being counted in races for governor, Congress and the state General Assembly.

In Centre County, officials will begin recording the unofficial results. The results of absentee and mail-in ballots received before Election Day will be available by 9 p.m. Tuesday, the county elections website says. The results of absentee and mail-in ballots received on Election Day will be available by 8 p.m. Wednesday, “if not sooner,” the county says.

Results from in-person voting on Election Day will be available as they are received at the Willowbank Building. Election judges generally arrive at the elections office between 8:30 and 11:59 p.m., depending on the distance from their polling location and the level of turnout there, the county says.

About 15,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were returned to the county before Election Day. About 75% were from registered Democrats. That means that the first batch of votes to be posted will likely show a heavy advantage for Democratic candidates. Once the in-person votes are released, that margin will assuredly narrow.

The picture across PA

It’s likely that statewide races will not be called quickly. State laws do not allow for ballots to be pre-canvassed until 7 a.m. on Election Day, which means the ballots cannot be counted until then.

“As a result, we must again ask for patience. Election workers must be given a reasonable amount of time to do their jobs thoroughly,” acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said Monday. “Unofficial results will be available within a few days of the election, and it’s critically important for everyone to understand that this delay does not mean anything nefarious is happening. An accurate count of all eligible votes is paramount, and it cannot be rushed.”

Polls in Luzerne County will be open an additional two hours — until 10 p.m. — Tuesday due to a paper shortage at polling places. Voting machines could not print completed ballots.

In Philadelphia, city commissioners reinstated a process that reconciles poll books during the count rather than after. That slows the process and means final ballots are likely to be counted Friday, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Below is a look at races, with data that will be updated as results are released.

Pennsylvania governor

Democrat Josh Shapiro defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in the race to replace term-limited Democrat Tom Wolf as governor of Pennsylvania. Also seeking the post were Libertarian candidate Matt Hackenburg, Green Party candidate Christina DiGiulio and Keystone candidate Joe Soloski.

U.S. Senate

Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for the seat held by retiring Republican Pat Toomey in a race that could help determine which party controls the Senate. Also running were Libertarian candidate Erik Gerhardt, Green Party candidate Richard Weiss and Keystone candidate Daniel Wassmer.

U.S. House

Incumbent Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, defended his seat in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District against Democrat Mike Molesevich. Pennsylvania lost one seat in Congress after redistricting and will now have 17 members in the House delegation. The 15th District spans 18 counties, including Centre. The district covers: all of Centre, Armstrong, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Snyder, Tioga, Union and Warren counties; and part of Indiana, Lycoming and Venango counties.

Pennsylvania House and Senate

Three Pennsylvania state House seats were on the ballot in Centre County. In the 77th District, incumbent Rep. Scott Conklin, R-Rush Township, held off a challenge from Republican Steve Yetsko. In the new 82nd District, Democrat Paul Takac won the race against Republican Justin Behrens. In the 171st District, incumbent Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, defeated Democrat Robert Zeigler.

All 203 seats in the state House and half of the seats in the state Senate (the even districts) were up for election this year. Scroll to the graphics at the bottom of the page and click on the dropdown menus to see the results in each of those races.