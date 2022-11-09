ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Ford Wyoming Center hosts national beard and moustache competition

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Ford Wyoming Center was home to food, drinks and lots of expertly maintained facial hair as part of the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Competition. The competition, which was hosted in conjunction with the annual Booze and Bacon Festival, brought competitors...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour

CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny skies in store for Casper today, snow expected in coming days

CASPER — Temperatures are continuing to fall as winter draws closer, and for Casper that means scattered snow showers throughout the coming days. Though the forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies, there is a slight chance of snow beginning after 5 p.m., though the National Weather Service puts the likelihood at just 10%. Today’s high temperature is 33 and the low is 13.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy