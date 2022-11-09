Read full article on original website
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
kotatv.com
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
newscenter1.tv
CAUTION: Icy roads are expected to continue in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Rapid City woke up Wednesday morning to the beginning of what could be our first winter storm this year. Roads are icy and freezing fog and freezing rain throughout the day will not improve conditions. Snow is expected later on tonight. Please exercise caution and give yourself extra time to travel.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sky Ridge housing prices follow state increases
SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge. The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into...
KEVN
A Rapid City community bank gave back to the RCPD Youth Outreach program
The early evening news on KEVN. Powerball Jackpot prize largest in game’s history. The early evening news on KEVN.
Black Hills Pioneer
No information released in dog fight at animal shelter
SPEARFISH – A report of two dogs fighting at the Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish Tuesday morning resulted in at least one of the animals being rushed to the Belle Fourche Veterinary Clinic, but few other details are being released at this time. “Regarding the dog fight call...
KEVN
HealthWatch: Preventing overdoses in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An increasing number of people are being hospitalized due to accidental overdoses. Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips on how you can keep your children safe. “No matter you’re feeling on legalized marijuana in South Dakota or if you yourself use...
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
newscenter1.tv
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
KEVN
TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 1991, Tom and Nancy Osborne founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program providing support and encouragement to school-aged kids. “The goal of the program is to see students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education,” said Demoine Adams, the CEO of TeamMates. “To reach this goal, students meet one time per week with a caring adult who serves as a mentor. Mentors are volunteers from the community who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the life of a young person. Mentors give students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. We’ve also found that mentors leave their mentee feeling more hopeful and engaged in their workplace.”
KELOLAND TV
Women sentenced to federal prison for drug crimes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two women from western South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug activities. Amber Ashlin, age 33, of Rapid City received 17 years from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
KEVN
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?. Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.
KEVN
At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home. You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12...
KEVN
Spearfish schools expand their education programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been a major topic over the last year. Many businesses are experiencing worker shortages. Two schools in Spearfish are planning to expand their education programs to help with these issues. Spearfish School District is aiming to expand their career technical education center at...
KEVN
Rush earns 4-2 win over Idaho
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush picked up a big 4-2 victory over Idaho Wednesday night. Matt Marcinew led the way with a goal and an assist for Rapid City. The same two teams meet up Friday and Saturday night over at the Monument Ice Arena.
KEVN
Belle Fourche gears up for SODAK 16
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Class “A” and “B” high school volleyball teams will take the court for SODAK 16 matches on Tuesday. The winners qualify for next week’s state tournament. In the “A” ranks 7th seeded Belle Fourche will take on Mobridge-Pollock at the Harding County high school.
KEVN
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
county17.com
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 11; snow chances to taper off
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Today is looking like it will be the coldest day of the forecast period with a high of just 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A 50% chance of snow, a 7-degree start at daybreak and winds from the...
