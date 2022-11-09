ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'

(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ELLSWORTH, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kxlp941.com

Election: MN Attorney General

Recent polls show Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison trailing Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Hamline University analyst David Schultz (no relation) says Ellison needs significant turnout today in Minneapolis and Saint Paul:. “Even in the Twin Cities suburbs his support is weak, and so he needs a… very, very high turnout...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Justice Department to monitor polls in MN and WI

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department announced that officials will be monitoring polls in more than 60 jurisdictions across the country on Election Day, including in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The agency's plan is to ensure that the locations are in compliance with federal voting laws on Nov. 8, according to...
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

High-Speed Chase In Barron County Results In Arrest

BARRON COUNTY — Multiple calls, a high-speed chase, and use of a drone and K9, all led to an arrest of an Amery, Wisconsin man, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Five new school board members elected to Minneapolis school board

MINNEAPOLIS — Since growing up in small-town Minnesota, Minneapolis special education teacher, Collin Beachy, always knew he wanted to be a teacher. "Staples, Minnesota, 30 miles straight west of Brainerd," said Beachy. "I never wanted to do anything else," he said. "I come from a family of educators, my parents were educators, my dad was a teacher for 35 years."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Mother Jones

In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Two Newcomers Elected to Maple Grove City Council

After all of the ballots were counted Tuesday night, voters in Maple Grove elected Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson to serve on the city council. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, Janigo received 24.55% of the vote (12,192 total votes). Johnson, meanwhile, received 22.35% of the vote (11,103 total votes).
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

