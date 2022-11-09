Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Related
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
LeBron James Injured In Lakers' Loss To Clippers On Wednesday Night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter due to an unknown leg injury.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard rusty, but healthy, in return at Miami: ‘I felt good’
Damian Lillard was a game-time decision leading up to the Portland Trail Blazers’ dramatic 110-107 win Monday night at the Miami Heat. But that was all word play. He was playing.
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
NBA Twitter goes wild as Paul George, Clippers halt Cavs’ win streak with miracle comeback
The Los Angeles Clippers entered Monday night’s game against the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers in need of a victory after losing the first game of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz, now owners of the Western Conference’s best record after dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Clippers appeared destined to lose their second game in as many nights in spite of Paul George’s best efforts after they went down by 13, 111-98, with five minutes left to go in the contest.
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
LeBron James and Anthony Davis Injury Status Revealed for Lakers vs Clippers
Both LeBron and Anthony Davis are looking likely to play.
WCNC
Hornets blow 12-point lead in 105-95 loss to Trail Blazers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets were overpowered by the Portland Trailblazers as Damian Lillard scored 26 points and handed Charlotte their sixth loss in a row. Portland took over the game in the third quarter after coming back from 12 points down and sitting on the lead the rest of the way as Charlotte was unable to keep up offensive production in the fourth quarter.
Is Damian Lillard playing for Blazers vs. CJ McCollum, Pelicans?
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 NBA season and managed to stay afloat while Damian Lillard was sidelined with an early injury. Portland heads into Thursday’s matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with an 8-3 record, but it seems they may once again be forced to battle without Lillard after the latest injury update to the star point guard.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Has Been Making It Rain
It is obvious that the acquisition of Donovan Mitchell was a great move by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team has gotten off to a strong 8-3 record and is currently the 3rd team in the Eastern Conference. Of course, they were good before Mitchell but the inclusion of him has...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis has knee surgery, out indefinitely
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that center Daniel Theis is out indefinitely after having knee surgery. The procedure was done on Theis' right knee, which has kept him out all season. It's been sore since training camp began. "It (his knee) was a little sore [after EuroBasket]," Pacers head...
theScore
LeBron out Friday vs. Kings with abductor strain
LeBron James won't play Friday against the Sacramento Kings due to a left abductor strain, the Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. James limped to the locker room with 5:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. "I...
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers found a way to get back on track earlier this week. Last week was a tough one for Philadelphia. While they kicked off the week with a third-straight victory, a two-game skid formed, beginning with a loss at home against the Washington Wizards. After dropping the Wizards...
Centre Daily
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’
Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
Centre Daily
Dodgers Extend Qualifying Offer to Tyler Anderson
Thursday marks the deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to their own free agents. The Dodgers had three players who conceivably could have received the $19.65 one-year offer entering the day and, according to reports, pitcher Tyler Anderson did end up getting the offer. ESPN's Jeff Passan was among...
Comments / 0