Popculture
Chanel West Coast Reveals Her Baby's Name
Chanel West Coast is sharing more details about her newborn. During an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel opened up about her birthing experience. Additionally, she also shared the name of her baby girl. Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on Wednesday. While chatting with Us Weekly,...
Centre Daily
Hilary Duff Denounces ‘Heartless’ Aaron Carter Tell-All: ‘Unverified Clickbait for Profit’
Hilary Duff slammed publisher Ballast Books for moving forward with a posthumous tell-all book about Aaron Carter’s life less than a week after his death, Life & Style confirmed. “It’s really sad that within a week of Aaron’s death, there’s a publisher that seems to be recklessly pushing a...
The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Shares Glimpse of Romantic Honeymoon After Whirlwind Grant Troutt Wedding
True romance! Madison Prewett and husband Grant Troutt jetted off on a swoon-worthy honeymoon following their whirlwind wedding. "Best honeymoon with my HUSBAND (still not over it!!!!!)" the Bachelor alum, 26, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Monday, November 7, sharing a glimpse of how she and Troutt celebrated their love after tying the […]
Inside Teen Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind’s new life with shocking career & humble home 5 years after quitting show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind has a new life with a surprising career and humble home five years after he quit the MTV show. The U.S. Sun previously reported Adam, 31, was arrested on May 26, 2022 for a January 11, 2021 bench warrant for failing to pay child support in his case with Chelsea, 31.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama
While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown ‘Quiet Quitting’ the Family, and Kody Brown Won’t Notice Say Fans
Some 'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit to share their beliefs Janelle Brown is 'quiet quitting' the show and most of all, husband Kody won't notice.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Alex and Loren are still together - fans think it's his dance moves
90 Day Fiancé stars Alex and Loren Brovarnik are still together and going strong – and fans joke they think it’s down to Alex’s dance moves. The dad-of-three isn’t shy from sharing his life on social media, and his latest post saw him give an impromptu dance for his wife.
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Claims Christine Treated Robyn ‘Like Dirt Since the Very Beginning’
In a preview for 'Sister Wives,' Kody Brown accuses Christine of treating his alleged 'favorite wife' Robyn 'like dirt since the beginning.' Is that the 'knife' in Kody's kidneys?
Calling Her Out! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Says Christine’s Timeline of Kody Drama Is a ‘Lie’
Drama, drama, drama! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown challenged Christine Brown’s timeline of her rift with family patriarch Kody Brown during a family discussion in a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 6, 2022, episode. “I cannot figure out why I am so angry,” Kody, 53, told Christine, 50,...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Convinced Logan and Michelle’s Wedding Gives Away Information About Kody and Janelle’s Marriage
Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage might be over. At least, 'Sister Wives' fans think pictures from a wedding hint at the end of an era.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Ex-Husband Kody Argue Over Dividing Assets: ‘I Get the House’
Sister Wives star Christine Brown is taking what belongs to her amid her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Kody Brown. “If you split everything 50/50 that means I get fifty percent of everything that he has — all of his property,” the mom of six, 50, said during a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode. “That means his and Robyn’s house too if he wants to go down that road.”
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Sweetest Family Photos With Her and Husband Kody Brown’s 6 Children
Proud parents! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown. “Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Refuses To Spend More Than ‘2 or 3 Days’ Away From Robyn’s Kids
'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown is upset with Kody's rule that he can't be away from Robyn's children for more than a few days at a time. And her marriage to Kody is seriously suffering because of favoritism.
The Hollywood Gossip
Christine and Kody Brown Clash Over Assets: Who Gets What in Their Quasi Divorce?!?
Over the last few weeks on Sister Wives, Christine Brown and Kody Brown have hurled various insults at each other on air while growing emotional over the state of their failed relationship. This Sunday, however?. The topic will switch over to the former couple’s actual estate. Which is to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Shade Matt Amidst Ongoing Family Feud
Long before the current family feud erupted, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm. Why? Because they had given up on Matt Roloff ever making good on his alleged desire to pass on the farm to his boys. That does not mean that the Little People, Big World alums...
Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'
On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy" Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between...
Popculture
Chanel West Coast's Big Baby News Has 'Ridiculousness' Fans Elated
Chanel West Coast announced Nov. 4 on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, had officially welcomed their baby girl after "a few complications." Chanel, 34, revealed that even though she had to undergo a cesarean section in labor, Chanel and her boyfriend were thrilled to be parents. In June, the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle
Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.
LPBW’s Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff Introduce Kids Jackson and Lilah to Baby Josiah in Adorable Clip
Sweet moment! Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff introduced their kids Jackson and Lilah to their baby brother, Josiah, after returning home from the hospital. In a teaser for season 24 of the TLC show shared by People, Zach, 32, and Tori, 31, admitted they were...
