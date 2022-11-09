Chanel West Coast announced Nov. 4 on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, had officially welcomed their baby girl after "a few complications." Chanel, 34, revealed that even though she had to undergo a cesarean section in labor, Chanel and her boyfriend were thrilled to be parents. In June, the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

4 DAYS AGO