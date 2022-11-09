ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chanel West Coast Reveals Her Baby's Name

Chanel West Coast is sharing more details about her newborn. During an interview with Us Weekly, Chanel opened up about her birthing experience. Additionally, she also shared the name of her baby girl. Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on Wednesday. While chatting with Us Weekly,...
Us Weekly

The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Shares Glimpse of Romantic Honeymoon After Whirlwind Grant Troutt Wedding

True romance! Madison Prewett and husband Grant Troutt jetted off on a swoon-worthy honeymoon following their whirlwind wedding. "Best honeymoon with my HUSBAND (still not over it!!!!!)" the Bachelor alum, 26, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Monday, November 7, sharing a glimpse of how she and Troutt celebrated their love after tying the […]
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
NEVADA STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Ex-Husband Kody Argue Over Dividing Assets: ‘I Get the House’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is taking what belongs to her amid her split from her husband of nearly 30 years, Kody Brown. “If you split everything 50/50 that means I get fifty percent of everything that he has — all of his property,” the mom of six, 50, said during a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 30, episode. “That means his and Robyn’s house too if he wants to go down that road.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Shade Matt Amidst Ongoing Family Feud

Long before the current family feud erupted, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm. Why? Because they had given up on Matt Roloff ever making good on his alleged desire to pass on the farm to his boys. That does not mean that the Little People, Big World alums...
People

Matt Roloff Responds to Fan Calling Out His 'Greed' in Listing Family Farm for Sale: 'Life Lessons Are Hard'

On Little People, Big World, the listing caused a major rift between Matt and son Zach, who had wanted to buy part of the land but later said it was "no longer a place of joy" Little People, Big World's Matt Roloff has no regrets about listing a portion of his family's famous farm for sale. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star, 61, addressed a fan's comment criticizing his decision to list the property in May for $4 million, a choice that created a rift between...
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

Chanel West Coast's Big Baby News Has 'Ridiculousness' Fans Elated

Chanel West Coast announced Nov. 4 on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, had officially welcomed their baby girl after "a few complications." Chanel, 34, revealed that even though she had to undergo a cesarean section in labor, Chanel and her boyfriend were thrilled to be parents. In June, the Ridiculousness star announced her pregnancy before revealing her growing baby bump at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet. "I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News. "From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."
RadarOnline

Xzibit's Ex-Wife Krista Joiner Sues Rapper Over Alleged Broken Promise Of 'Lifetime Support' In Divorce Battle

Xzibit's ex-wife is suing the rapper over an alleged broken promise he made to give her "lifetime support," RadarOnline.com has learned. The Pimp My Ride star was previously ordered to pay Krista Joiner $6,000 monthly as part of their nasty divorce battle. The new lawsuit drudges up old issues argued by both parties throughout their never-ending divorce battle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy