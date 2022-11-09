Read full article on original website
Eric Musselman updates the status of G Nick Smith Jr. before Friday's game against Fordham
Many in the college basketball world have been waiting for Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to take the floor for the Razorbacks. Smith Jr. was a top five recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock, is currently ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
No. 1 Hazen, King look to continue dominant 2022 campaign
Hazen’s dominate and perfect 2022 football regular season has an old foe standing in the way first as the Class 2A state playoffs get underway on Friday night. The Hornets (9-0), who have outscored their foes by a whopping 430-58 margin during this campaign, will host Poyen (5-5) Friday night at 7 p.m.
Four Texas High Student Athletes Signed on Fall Signing day today
Texarkana, TX –Four Texas High Tiger student athletes signed today on fall signing day at Texas High in Texarkana. The Texas High School Athletic Department hosted the Fall Signing Day event for four student-athletes. Letters of Intent were signed during ceremonies at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility. Marlee...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 8
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. N&W Tech Work LLC, Noah Waller, 571 Old El Dorado Road, Magnolia filed 10/31/22. Union. Johnson Welding Service LLC, Sean David Johnson, 178 Allison Road, El Dorado filed 10/31/22.
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Hot Springs School District explores shifting to year round school calendar
One central Arkansas school district is exploring a new schedule.
Upcoming event for El Dorado Apostolic Training Center
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September 2022, Bondage Breaking Ministries started an International Apostolic Training Center in El Dorado, Ark. This month, they are presenting Flowing in the Apostolic, a training event hosted in El Dorado. The event will be held on November 17 and 18, 2022, at...
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation to determine whether the nonprofit solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.
Abrupt Shakeup at Shreveport High School
Things will be changing at a Shreveport high school immediately. Dr. Kim Pendleton, the Principal at Southwood High School is retiring. After lots of trouble in the halls with students over the past few months, a shakeup is coming. Several students have been arrested as a result of fights and other incidents at the school.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, November 9, 2022: What has gotten into people?
We’ve not seen anyone else tie these two incidents together. We will. So back in September, Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Beef and a 1992 SAU graduate, got busted in Fayetteville for a parking garage rage incident. He was alleged to have broken a windshield and bitten the nose of another driver. Ramsey joined Tyson Foods shortly after graduating from SAU but in late 2021, went to work for Beyond Beef. Beyond Beef uses bean and pea protein to resemble the form and favor of food products such as ground beef, sausage and chicken. Fast forward to early Sunday. John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass when a young woman arrived at her home in Fayetteville and found Tyson – a man she didn’t know -- asleep in her bed. Tyson, 31, son of Tyson’s board chair and great-grandson of the company founder, issued a statement that said he was embarrassed by his personal conduct. “I made a serious mistake and this has caused me to reflect deeply on the impact my actions can have on others,” he said. One wonders how the manager of a Tyson Foods chicken plant would react if a de-boner arrived for work drunk on Monday morning, and then passed out in the break room. You can be sure that question was being asked at Tyson facilities around the country earlier this week. What are they eating and drinking on Saturday nights up there in Fayetteville?
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, November 10, 2022: There ought to be a parade, fireworks or both
People often say that Columbia County’s most pressing need is for more, higher-paying jobs. They say we need new industries. They say there needs to be more business investment. Well, it’s here. Albemarle Corporation officially announced on Wednesday that it will invest $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants. It will hire 100 more employees in addition to the 500 existing employees, and 100 full-time Brown & Root contractors on site. In the short term, there will be about 250 construction workers here to build the thing for the next few years (although they won’t all be here at the same time). This is, simply put, the largest single economic development project in Columbia County history. That’s worth an enthusiastic, “Hot damn!” from every adult in our community. It’s on par with some of the state’s largest industrial announcements in recent memory, but it won’t get the attention it deserves statewide because the news is from South Arkansas. If not now, there ought to be a parade and fireworks to celebrate this. CLICK HERE to see the story about the Albemarle announcement.
Check Out The Free Zumba Class Saturday In Texarkana
The Texarkana Parks and Recreation Department will have a free Zumba class on Saturday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The "Zoomba In The Park" will be on Saturday from noon until 1 pm at Spring Lake Park 4303 North Park Road in Texarkana Texas. What exactly is Zoomba? This...
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Dominic Tavarous Hawkins
Dominic Tavarous Hawkins, 43, of Cotton Valley, LA passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 in Waldo. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
