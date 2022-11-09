Read full article on original website
Syracuse football vs. Florida State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome
Syracuse looks to salvage the end of the 2022 football season as they host the Florida State Seminoles at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022). Enthusiasm has dimmed since Syracuse’s sellout matchup against Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the game is still a major ACC showdown which will draw a lot of eyes, and fans in Syracuse won’t want to miss it.
Syracuse football vs. No. 23 Florida State: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face No. 23 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
You could be seeing these Syracuse players for the final time in the JMA Dome against Florida State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team plays its final home game of the season against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the game, upperclassmen will get one last chance to interact with SU fans when they take a lap around...
Orange Weekly: Hard to predict Syracuse-Florida State, first impressions of SU hoops (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team will play its final home game of the 2022 season at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night against Florida State and our own Brent Axe just cannot get a feel for the game. Axe discusses that and has some first impressions...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender
Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
Andre Szmyt, the 2018 Lou Groza Award winner, is a semifinalist for the award again
Syracuse, N.Y. — The most recent evidence in the argument that the old Andre Szmyt is came Thursday morning, nearly a week after the kicker was Syracuse football’s only point-scorer at Pittsburgh. Szmyt is one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Lou Groza Award, the Palm Beach County...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse
Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on freshman guard Judah Mintz: ‘We’re focused on the things he can do’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz experienced some opening-night jitters in full view of the 17,000-plus fans at the JMA Wireless Dome. Less than 2 minutes into Syracuse’s season opener against Lehigh, the freshman point guard found himself ahead of the field and headed for a breakaway layup.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 9?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. Sorenson received 1,962 votes (40.09%) to win this week. The senior running back had 39 carries, 385 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’...
Class AA football championship predictions, preview: Christian Brothers Academy vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse will be playing a rematch of their Week 2 instant classic for the section title in Class AA. >> What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships.
Class C football championship predictions, preview: Holland Patent vs. General Brown
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and General Brown and Holland Patent will battle for the Class C championship. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
Syracuse.com
Henninger running back takes MVP honors at annual Arcaro Senior Bowl Game (photos)
Senior football players around Section III competed Thursday night in the annual Arcaro Senior Bowl Game at Liverpool High School. The seniors from the Blue team, led by Henninger’s Sean Hunt, displayed their dominance by shutting out the Gold team 28-0. Hunt was named the MVP for the Blue team.
What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships are right around the corner, and on Monday players and coaches from the 12 participating teams got together at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome for a walkthrough. The Class A, D and 8-man championships are scheduled for Friday, and the...
Section III football rankings (Week 9): Championship weekend approaches
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Syracuse will be taking and possibly making more free throws this season. It’s ‘a point of emphasis’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Last season, Syracuse relied on 3-point shots to score most of its points. The Orange had four guys who could make 3s on a relatively consistent basis. The makeup of that roster meant Syracuse would take a lot of 3s and therefore infrequently visit the free-throw line.
Class A football championship predictions, preview: West Genesee vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships begin Friday, and the Class A title game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee should be a good one. These teams know each other very well, having played at least once in each of the last five seasons. >> Section III football...
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
New girls state soccer poll: 2 Section III teams ranked No. 1
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest girls soccer state rankings have been released, and 18 Section III teams are ranked. Four Section III teams are playing in the state final four this weekend, and they all are ranked among the best in their respective classes this week.
