Syracuse football vs. Florida State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome

Syracuse looks to salvage the end of the 2022 football season as they host the Florida State Seminoles at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 12 (11/12/2022). Enthusiasm has dimmed since Syracuse’s sellout matchup against Notre Dame two weeks ago, but the game is still a major ACC showdown which will draw a lot of eyes, and fans in Syracuse won’t want to miss it.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. No. 23 Florida State: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face No. 23 Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star contacted for $1M NIL is All-America contender

Ian Jackson, a five-star guard from New York City who is a significant contender for the No. 1 national ranking in the 2024 class and received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball this past April, is receiving heavy preseason All-America buzz. High schools, prep schools and independent basketball academies around...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 2023 recruiting cycle has proven disastrous for ‘Cuse

Syracuse basketball coaches remain without a commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle after four-star guard Mike Williams picked LSU over the Orange and several other finalists. Immediately prior to his commitment announcement, the 6-foot-4 Williams was receiving a decent amount of analyst buzz in the direction of the Tigers, so...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 9?

Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. Sorenson received 1,962 votes (40.09%) to win this week. The senior running back had 39 carries, 385 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR: Get a $1,250 first bet bonus

SYRACUSE, NY
