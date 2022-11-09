Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock fell 3.97% (As on November 9, 12:09:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Total average global production rose to 1,180 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, or Mboed, for the third quarter of 2022, up from 1,160 Mboed in the same period a year earlier. Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to pre-tax income of $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, average WTI and Brent marker prices were $91.55 per barrel and $97.59 per barrel, respectively. Average worldwide realized crude oil prices decreased by approximately 12 percent from the prior quarter to $94.89 per barrel. Average worldwide realized NGL prices decreased by approximately 16 percent from the prior quarter to $35.22 per barrel. Average domestic realized gas prices increased by approximately 13 percent from the prior quarter to $7.06 per Mcf.

1 DAY AGO