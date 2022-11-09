Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
freightwaves.com
Radiant pushes back financial filing again, provides preliminary FQ1 numbers
Radiant Logistics announced it has pushed back another financial filing. The company submitted a late-filing notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. The latest delay stems from a planned restatement of financial results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
kitco.com
Lundin Gold reports net income of $62.7M in Q3, touts 'another fantastic quarter' for the company
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lundin Gold said that income from mining operations was $83.9 million, adding that the company generated cash flow...
msn.com
Marqeta stock gains after earnings as revenue forecast exceeds expectations
Shares of Marqeta Inc. rose about 7% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company, which makes card-issuing technology, topped revenue expectations for its latest quarter and issued an upbeat forecast. The company reported a net loss of $53.2 million, or 10 cents a share, compared with a loss of $45.7...
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) posts mixed result
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stock fell 3.97% (As on November 9, 12:09:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the third quarter of FY 22. Total average global production rose to 1,180 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, or Mboed, for the third quarter of 2022, up from 1,160 Mboed in the same period a year earlier. Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $3.3 billion, compared to pre-tax income of $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022. For the third quarter of 2022, average WTI and Brent marker prices were $91.55 per barrel and $97.59 per barrel, respectively. Average worldwide realized crude oil prices decreased by approximately 12 percent from the prior quarter to $94.89 per barrel. Average worldwide realized NGL prices decreased by approximately 16 percent from the prior quarter to $35.22 per barrel. Average domestic realized gas prices increased by approximately 13 percent from the prior quarter to $7.06 per Mcf.
NASDAQ
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
freightwaves.com
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
futurumresearch.com
Qualcomm Revenue Hits $11.39B for Q4, $44.2B for Fiscal 2022
Analyst Take: Qualcomm revenue numbers came in hot for Q4 and for the full FY2022 as the processor, modem, RF systems, 5G, connectivity and software powerhouse vendor again showed healthy growth and sales for its diverse and quality product lines. Through its broad diversification, Qualcomm continued in Q4 to display...
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
freightwaves.com
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3
German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Get in on Before 2023
A tight supply has turned hedge funds bullish on crude oil. Moreover, with winter approaching and the EU embargo on Russian energy exports expected to kick in soon, oil prices...
Aviation International News
Embraer YTD Deliveries Lag, but 4Q Will Be a Bonanza
Embraer delivered 23 business jets (15 light and eight midsize airplanes) in the third quarter, up from 21 aircraft (14 light and seven midsize) in the same period a year ago. At the same time, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer handed over 10 commercial airplanes, up one unit from third-quarter 2021.
Recycling Today
Gerdau reports strong Q3 North American earnings
Gerdau S.A., a scrap-fed electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaker that also operates scrap yards, reported 23.5 percent lower year-on-year global earnings in the third quarter of this year but has pointed to its North American operations as a bright spot. The company says its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and...
Iveco Group raises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3
MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Truck maker Iveco Group (IVG.MI) on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year's results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Beats Earnings Estimates
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 5.69% (As on November 10, 11:05:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million. The company’s results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation. Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
ValueWalk
Carl Icahn Acquires 8.5% Of Crown Holdings
What’s New In Activism – Carl Icahn At Crown Holdings. Carl Icahn acquired 8.5% of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and believes the beverage-can maker should divest non-core assets and accelerate buybacks, while suggesting he may target the board in a proxy contest. Icahn’s investment, worth about $780 million...
